Lekker Brekker Monday: American pancakes (flapjacks)

These are flapjacks, or the American style of pancake rather than the British or French paper-thin version which is cooked to cover the whole base of a frying pan.

Rather, these pancakes are made with a thicker batter which collects into a smaller and higher mound in the pan. You can choose to make them thicker or thinner by using slightly more or slightly less flour.

A cheerful way to serve them is to pile them in a stack. You can add layers in between if you like, of berries, honey and nuts, even melted chocolate.

I like to drizzle them with honey and sprinkle them with cinnamon, and serve with bacon for contrast.

Ingredients

1 ½ cups plain/ cake flour

3 generous tsps baking powder

1 scant tsp ground cinnamon

1 scant tsp salt

1 Tbsp sugar

3 Tbsp melted butter

1 extra large egg

1 ¼ cups full cream milk

Method

Sift flour in a large bowl, add the baking powder, cinnamon, salt and sugar and stir.

Melt the butter. Make a well in the dry ingredients. Beat the egg lightly. Add the egg, milk, and melted butter to the mixture and whisk until well combined.

Heat a little oil over a moderate heat and drop about a quarter cup of the mixture in, leaving plenty of space between them in the pan so that they don’t join up.

Watch for a couple of minutes and turn before they start to brown too much. The second side cooks in seconds. DM

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Writer 2023, jointly with TGIFood columnist Anna Trapido. Order his book, foodSTUFF, here

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.

This dish is photographed on a plate by Mervyn Gers Ceramics.