All about…

The IFP manifesto is well crafted for its target support base. It is the most rural-focused of the manifestos we have seen so far; the party would give more power to traditional leaders if it were to come to power. It uses the late leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s popularity as its leitmotif, with the hashtag #DoItForShenge.

Basic income, grants and social policy

An unemployed graduate grant of R3,000;

Review grants and increase if necessary – link all grants to opportunities and training;

One community, one social worker;

Legalise baby savers (baby boxes at NGOs for abandoned babies).

Crime and corruption

More powers to traditional courts;

Open a national debate on reinstating the death penalty;

Prompt dismissal and prosecution of corrupt officials, irrespective of rank or political affiliation;

Use the force of the South African National Defence Force in areas where gangsterism is rife;

Support and implement the principles of restorative justice.

Economy

Curb data costs by 50% through state intervention;

Grow the cannabis and hemp sectors;

Revitalise Ithala Bank (Perennially corrupt – Editor).

Education

Raise the pass mark to 50%;

Redirect Seta billions to give internships to unemployed graduates in municipal, provincial and national government departments;

Free primary education and a focus on fixing NSFAS, the financial aid scheme for disadvantaged students;

Focus on early childhood education as a priority;

Teacher accommodation for rural-based teachers.

Food

A South African Social Security Agency food relief voucher system.

Global policy

It’s a nationally focused manifesto.

Governance

Elevate the role of traditional leaders in governance.

Health

Devolve autonomy from national to provincial and local levels;

One regional hospital in each of 52 health districts; expand clinic network;

Reduce the high cost of medicine.

Jobs

A strict 80:20 South Africans to foreigners rule across all businesses;

Job reservation for entry-level and low-skill sectors.

Land and housing

Increase the qualifying income for fully subsidised housing from R3,500 to R5,500 monthly;

Introduce a housing benefit scheme for those who earn above the subsidy threshold;

Subsidise first-time homeowners;

Integrate hostels into communities;

A full-scale land audit (This has been done many times – Editor);

State support for new farmers and viable cooperatives;

Make sure communal land stays in the hands of traditional leaders;

Provincial governments must support this land to the standard of commercial farms;

Supports land expropriation with reasonable compensation;

Reactivate local agricultural support centres – promote public-private partnerships in agricultural development.

Migration

Deploy the SANDF to ports of entry and borders to fortify them;

Invest in a National Immigration Inspectorate;

An all-of-government plan to deport illegal migrants;

A six-month permit review process for all foreigners;

Ensure critical skills visas are issued in four weeks;

Invoice countries whose citizens are in South Africa illegally and who use healthcare services.

National Health Insurance (NHI)

Supports universal health coverage;

Redress the funding model of the NHI Bill, while defining the roles of public and private healthcare services more clearly.

Power cuts

Manage Eskom as a public-private partnership.;

Cut unnecessary fuel levies;

Maintain coal as a primary energy source while promoting renewables;

Support the green hydrogen economy.

Traditional leaders

Protect and sustain traditional leadership through respect, compensation and capacitation;

Amend chapters 7 and 12 of the Constitution to improve traditional leaders’ roles, powers and functions;

Extend the Ingonyama Trust land model to other provinces. Before 1994, the apartheid government transferred traditional leadership land in KwaZulu-Natal to the Ingonyama Trust. (It’s not the most democratic system, is open to abuse and places women landholders at a disadvantage – Editor).

Reality check

It’s an expensive manifesto that would substantially increase the social wage, with hikes in grants and housing subsidies, yet it doesn’t grapple with the necessary trade-offs;

The powers it envisages investing in traditional leaders raise questions of how much South Africa can afford to spend here;

The migration policy is Trumpian;

In Johannesburg, a portfolio run by the IFP in an administration where it was part of a governing coalition was notoriously corrupt.

What’s good

The IFP manifesto is well written and based on the principle of trust. For example, each section starts with a line like “Trust us to get you working” or “Trust us for safe and dignified homes”. DM

Read more in Daily Maverick: 2024 elections

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.