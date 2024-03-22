Newsdeck

Ukraine war

Kremlin says Russia is at war due to Western intervention on Ukrainian side

Kremlin says Russia is at war due to Western intervention on Ukrainian side
A T-72B3 tank of the Russian West troops firing at positions of the diversion-reconnaissance group of Ukrainian troops in the border areas of the Belgorod region, Russia, 19 March 2024. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that it was working to prevent the penetration of Ukrainian sabotage groups into the border territory. EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT
By Reuters
22 Mar 2024
0

MOSCOW, March 22 (Reuters) - Russia regards itself to be at war due to the West's intervention on Ukraine's side and cannot allow a state to exist on its borders that has shown itself ready to use any method to seize control of Crimea, the Kremlin said on Friday.

The comments from Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to the Russian publication “Arguments and Facts”, some of his most hawkish on Ukraine yet, followed a large-scale overnight Russian attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

“We are in a state of war. Yes, it started out as a special military operation, but as soon as this group was formed, when the collective West became a participant in this on the side of Ukraine, it became a war for us,” Peskov said.

“I am convinced of that. And everyone should understand this, for their internal motivation.”

Russian officials, from President Vladimir Putin down, have gradually started to use the word “war” from time to time having long insisted previously that the term be avoided.

Peskov said also that Russia must fully “liberate” its “new regions” to ensure people’s safety there, a reference to the four Ukrainian regions which Russia claimed to have annexed in 2022.

Kyiv says Russia’s annexation was an illegal land grab and that it will not rest until every Russian soldier is ejected from its soil. It is also determined to return the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which Russia took from it in 2014.

Moscow, which has invested heavily in Crimea, says the peninsula is part of Russia and that its status has been settled once and for all.

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Andrew Osborn)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Le Roux, Mbikiwa, Trengove: NPA’s A-team was ready to charge Markus Jooste
South Africa

Le Roux, Mbikiwa, Trengove: NPA’s A-team was ready to charge Markus Jooste
Court orders FNB to freeze payments from Jacob Zuma’s account – and recover R2.9-million plus interest
Maverick News

Court orders FNB to freeze payments from Jacob Zuma’s account – and recover R2.9-million plus interest
Disgraced, Departed: The Financial Sector Conduct Authority case against Markus Jooste
South Africa

Disgraced, Departed: The Financial Sector Conduct Authority case against Markus Jooste
Steinhoff mastermind Markus Jooste reportedly commits suicide shortly after R475m fine
Maverick News

Steinhoff mastermind Markus Jooste reportedly commits suicide shortly after R475m fine
Mapisa-Nqakula files court papers to interdict possible arrest
Maverick News

Mapisa-Nqakula files court papers to interdict possible arrest

TOP READS IN SECTION

South African parliament speaker takes special leave over corruption inquiry
Newsdeck

South African parliament speaker takes special leave over corruption inquiry
Robinho arrested in Brazil to serve rape sentence
Newsdeck

Robinho arrested in Brazil to serve rape sentence
South Africa’s Kruger Park Opposes New Border Link to Mozambique
Newsdeck

South Africa’s Kruger Park Opposes New Border Link to Mozambique
US surgeons perform first pig-to-human kidney transplant
Newsdeck

US surgeons perform first pig-to-human kidney transplant
Germany Plans More Support for $11 Billion Namibia Hydrogen Plan
Newsdeck

Germany Plans More Support for $11 Billion Namibia Hydrogen Plan

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.