US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced he would visit Israel later this week, as the Biden administration looks to blunt the impact on civilians if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu goes ahead with an invasion of Rafah.

European Union leaders were gathering on Thursday in Brussels at the beginning of a two-day summit, with the wars in Ukraine and Gaza front and centre.

Israel ‘will invade Rafah’ no matter what the US says

A top Israeli official said his country’s military was ultimately going to invade the southern Gaza city of Rafah and defeat Hamas “even if the entire world turns on Israel, including the United States”.

“We are going to go in and finish this job, and anybody who doesn’t understand that, doesn’t understand that the existential nerve of the Jews was touched” by the 7 October attack when Hamas operatives killed 1,200 and abducted 250, Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer said on a US podcast posted online on Thursday.

A close confidant of Netanyahu, Dermer is headed to Washington early next week to listen to concerns from the Biden administration that such an invasion would cause many more civilian casualties at a time when famine and disease are spreading in Gaza.

Blinken is in the region pushing for a deal between Israel and Hamas that would lead to a six-week ceasefire and an exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners along with a big increase in humanitarian aid to the more than 2 million Palestinians in the coastal strip.

Israel went to war in Gaza right after the Hamas attack and has killed more than 31,000, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry, which doesn’t distinguish between fighters and civilians. Hamas is considered a terrorist organisation by the US and European Union. Israel says it has killed 11,000 fighters.

Dermer said the US had not categorically rejected any Israeli military operation in Rafah.

“They said without a credible way of moving a mass of people out of Rafah and surging humanitarian assistance to them they don’t see how this can be done effectively,” he said. “And we are saying we agree with you that we have to move the people out, we agree we have to get humanitarian assistance to them, and we believe we can do it.”

Dermer said he was going to Washington to listen to US ideas about what to do. There have been disagreements between the US and Israel over strategy during the more than five months of conflict, but they worked through them in the end, he said.

In recent weeks, especially as disease and hunger have spread in Gaza without a clear plan for aid distribution, US President Joe Biden and other top US Democrats have openly criticised Netanyahu and Israeli policies. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for Israel to hold new elections, a step that Netanyahu rejected.

Just as Netanyahu faces pressure from his right, Biden faces pressure from his left and each is fighting for political survival.

Blinken set to visit Israel as US looks to shape Rafah campaign

“He will discuss the need to ensure the defeat of Hamas, including in Rafah, in a way that protects the civilian population, does not hinder the delivery of humanitarian assistance, and advances Israel’s overall security,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

The top US diplomat is set to discuss ongoing negotiations about securing a ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages still held by Hamas. He’ll also press for Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and discuss plans for post-war governance.

The Israel visit is being added to a trip that already saw Blinken add stops in Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Blinken is pressing Israel and Saudi Arabia to normalise diplomatic relations, a strategy now seen as key to encouraging Israeli leaders to move toward a political process that leads to a Palestinian state.

Gaza tensions: What to watch at the EU summit

While reiterating their strong condemnation of Hamas, EU leaders were set to harden their stance on Israel over what they will describe as the “catastrophic humanitarian situation” in Gaza.

They will repeat calls for an immediate ceasefire and to allow the provision of humanitarian aid to the Gaza strip. The bloc will also call for an immediate halt to violence in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, as well as condemn and sanction extremist settler violence. DM

