Why moving overseas doesn’t have to be a taxing affair

If you are one of those contemplating a move to another country, Carla Rossouw, head of tax at Allan Gray, says there are several points you need to note around tax residency:

There is no formal, final or financial emigration anymore. “This was the process you would have followed with the South African Reserve Bank when you wanted to inform them that you were giving up your South African residency status, in order to externalise funds.

The assumption made by many at the time was that you also automatically ceased to be a South African tax resident. But that wasn’t necessarily the case.”

As of March 2021, you have to engage with the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to cease tax residency, and this is not the same as citizenship or nationality.

“When you cease tax residency you don’t automatically renounce your citizenship, and vice versa. In other words, when you renounce your citizenship, you could still be deemed a South African tax resident and be liable for tax,” Rossouw says.

“In addition, it is important to understand that you could still be considered ordinarily tax resident in South Africa even though you are not physically present in the country. Failure to properly manage tax residency can lead to unexpected tax liabilities and complications, particularly for individuals working abroad with the intention to return to South Africa.”