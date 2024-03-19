Maverick Citizen

TRIBUTE

A final farewell: Continuing to walk in the footsteps of Prof Eddie Webster

A final farewell: Continuing to walk in the footsteps of Prof Eddie Webster
Professor Eddie Webster. (Photo: researchgate.net / Wikipedia)
By Ari Sitas
19 Mar 2024
0

Ari Sitas pens a eulogy for Prof Eddie Webster who died on 4 March and has been described as ‘a towering figure in South African sociology’.

Dear Eddie,

We are living through difficult times – times of violence and uncertainty; times that are truly out of joint with our expectations. When I met you in the 1970s, to be taught by you, this was not the world we hoped for or expected.

eddie webster

Professor Eddie Webster. (Photo: Supplied)

The “as not yet” has not arrived, nor have we managed to find it. It’s been a long road – hiking was your joy; your hiking shoes were sturdy and were made of leather that could overwhelm its tanners. And you kept going.

The hike was through challenging terrains but it was done with love, care and solidarity, no matter the ups and downs.

Your children, family, friends, students and co-workers have always been by your side. You made us walk through history but also through real landscapes from Hogsback to Dimbaza, from Makhanda to Durban, from there to Johannesburg, Vosloorus, Witbank, Marikana, and even up the mountain in Ithaka.

Time is not only out of joint but the spaces reminded us that we might be losing our way. What we studied was ugly, metallic, industrial, deafening – and we even often made the mistake of celebrating it, forgetting or ignoring the destruction it wrought. Now we are asking:

  • Is it too late for the trees to pull their chestnuts off the fire?
  • Should we not fill up the holes we drilled on this landscape to get the shiny metals?
  • Is the scarring of this southernmost tip of the continent our permanent fate?
  • Given all the casting at 1,800°C in the foundries you have studied, apart from casting RACIAL moulds, was it worth the lungs and oxygen most black migrants donated to our wealth?

You were our teacher; we learnt to ask difficult questions. And we learnt to live with uncertain answers.

None of us will forget the glint in your eye when an idea found you.

Animated discussions would always follow, the phone would ring, there would be a chuckle, “You know, I had an idea…” And there it went, from idea to a goal to a way of reaching that goal, and then, action and energy.

Then there was excitement. There was a lot of walking – off to the library lawns at Wits; off to sit in the sun at the Great Hall steps; impulses that had to be abandoned because of the number of students who would join the group because you were there and accessible.

Then there would be your home for more discussions in Melville, and the most wonderful host, Luli, and then the realisation, Oh no, you mean she is the Luli Callinicos? That’s when we learned love is a fuel that burns brightly.

You worried a lot about the context of teaching – taking from the Freedom Charter the adage that “the doors of learning shall be opened”.

The time of racist, classist and sexist doorkeepers had to draw to a close.

The moat between the university and the people had to be filled up; a story that had started already in Durban at the Phoenix settlement; in Black Consciousness gatherings, and in and through the Institute of Industrial Education as worker education took off.

At whichever stage, even when the doors were slightly ajar, you taught us to push harder and open them. And once inside, under the creaking fans and before the neglected blackboards, you taught us to read, to listen, be critical, to argue without fear, but never to wrangle over trifles.

We may not yet have reached the future we envisioned, but we did play a part in the dismantling of what I thought was the last racial autocracy on earth: Apartheid South Africa.

Yes, many here were beaten and stung, the batons were harsh, the wasps were not obliging. But we were on the hike and proud to be with you. Now, racism is spreading everywhere faster than a virus.

Your physical hike has ended, but, as our friend Qabula intoned in one of his lines, you have joined the land of the high winds.

You will accompany us on the onward journeys, guiding and cajoling and making sure our steps do not miss the path.

In your pack that we now carry with us are the beliefs and values, the hopes and convictions, that give us strength and take us forward.

We carry your voice and your smile, your arguments and laughter with us, knowing that love for justice and peace is the fuel that gives us energy.

You did love raucous joy even in the harshest of times. Rest assured, we have inherited the dream of the festival. We know that grief will stalk and assail us at the oddest of times.

We shall let grief do its work – we each have our own sense of loss and memory scripts, but there is work to be done, yet.

Our paths have to remain open for future babies, guests, strangers and refugees.

You insisted that those who grow our food and those who bake the bread must eat; that no one was expendable or surplus; that no one was enslavable or exploitable – that no one was excludable.

We memorised the script. There will be food and there will be shelter. DM

Prof Ari Sitas is a South African poet, dramatist, civic activist and sociologist.

The idea of pulling the chestnuts off the fire is from Aime Cesaire’s Return to My Native Land, Penguin 1974. “High winds” reference from Alfred Temba Qabula’s A Working Life, Cruel Beyond Belief, Jacana 2019.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Government trying to slam through plan that will result in massive exploitation of wildlife
Maverick News

Government trying to slam through plan that will result in massive exploitation of wildlife
Joburg mayor says there is no water crisis in city as Eikenhof pump station goes down again
Maverick News

Joburg mayor says there is no water crisis in city as Eikenhof pump station goes down again
Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi says visa renewal reports are ‘overblown’
Business Maverick

Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi says visa renewal reports are ‘overblown’
Confession rumours swirl as fourth suspect arrested in Joshlin Smith disappearance case 
Maverick News

Confession rumours swirl as fourth suspect arrested in Joshlin Smith disappearance case 
MK party in Parliament? It’s all about Zuma — nothing more, nothing less
Maverick News

MK party in Parliament? It’s all about Zuma — nothing more, nothing less

TOP READS IN SECTION

ZEP saga — Helen Suzman Foundation takes on Home Affairs  minister in ConCourt
Maverick Citizen

ZEP saga — Helen Suzman Foundation takes on Home Affairs  minister in ConCourt
Determined duo aims to revitalise downtrodden Bosmont and shift narrative on stigmatised community
DM168

Determined duo aims to revitalise downtrodden Bosmont and shift narrative on stigmatised community
Human Rights Day 2024
Maverick Citizen

Human Rights Day 2024
Nestlé partnership with University of Pretoria raises critical corporate capture questions (Part 2)
Maverick News

Nestlé partnership with University of Pretoria raises critical corporate capture questions (Part 2)
The revolutionary Alan Roberts was truly a man of the people, a ‘man of bread and fish’
Maverick Citizen

The revolutionary Alan Roberts was truly a man of the people, a ‘man of bread and fish’

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.