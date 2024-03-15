Parents of a number of learners at Kronendal Primary School in Hout Bay, Western Cape, have lodged a complaint of abuse to authorities. (Photo: iStock)

Corporal punishment, sexual bullying of boys by older girls and racism are some of the allegations that have been reported to Western Cape education authorities by parents of learners at a primary school.

A grievance was lodged by a concerned parent, whose name is known to Daily Maverick but is withheld to protect the identity of his child, on behalf of other parents to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) earlier this year relating to the abuse of learners at Kronendal Primary in Hout Bay.

The claims were initially brought to the attention of the department in August but officials requested parents to put them in writing.

Kronendal headmaster Nathan Levendal declined to comment on the matter and referred questions to the WCED.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the department is very aware of the allegations and has acted upon them.

Hammond said they engaged with the complainant and requested that a meeting be held with the aggrieved parents.

“One parent was present and their concerns were addressed,” Hammond said.

A second group of parents, Hammond said, met with the WCED investigative team but these parents had distanced themselves from the complainant and the claims made in the grievance.

She said many of the allegations raised by the complainant were “without substance or evidence”.

Hammond said the school has, however, been advised to revise its Code of Conduct regarding search and seizures.

The WCED, Hammond said, has tried to engage with the complainant on several occasions, but unfortunately the outcome of the investigation has not satisfied the parent.

“We will continue to engage with any aggrieved parent that comes forward,” Hammond said.

Daily Maverick understands that the grievances were brought to the attention of Levendal and that the complainant was asked to put the grievances in writing and encourage other parents to report to him and the school directly.

However, the complainant referred the matter to WCED.

But, the complainant has claimed that there has not been an official response from WCED about the outcome of the grievance.

Grievance

According to the undated grievance seen by Daily Maverick, a mother of a Grade 3 learner complained that her son was sexually bullied by girls in the bathroom at the school.

The mother claimed that her son was forcibly taken into a bathroom by two older girls who told him they wanted him to have sex with the nine-year-old, and tried to stop him when he ran away.

“This was reported to the headmaster [Levendal] and the girls were reprimanded. But there was no real investigation into the underlying circumstances behind this and no attempt to educate learners about these issues,” the grievance reads.

Another parent allegedly reported a similar incident involving different girls.

Other allegations include: