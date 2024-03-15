Defend Truth

MADAM & EVE

The Book of South African Proverbs

The Book of South African Proverbs
By Stephen Francis & Rico
15 Mar 2024
0
Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

SA gets a glimpse of a Multi-Party Charter coalition post the May elections and it's not pretty
Maverick News

SA gets a glimpse of a Multi-Party Charter coalition post the May elections and it's not pretty
After the Bell: Gordhan’s blunders on the runway to the failed SAA privatisation deal
South Africa

After the Bell: Gordhan’s blunders on the runway to the failed SAA privatisation deal
IFP trounces ANC again in KZN, sweeping three Newcastle wards, while ruling party defies Gauteng naysayers
Maverick News

IFP trounces ANC again in KZN, sweeping three Newcastle wards, while ruling party defies Gauteng naysayers
Fact Check — Can Zuma stand for election if he has a criminal record?
Maverick News

Fact Check — Can Zuma stand for election if he has a criminal record?
Undersea Cable Damage Causes Internet Outages Across Africa
Newsdeck

Undersea Cable Damage Causes Internet Outages Across Africa

TOP READS IN SECTION

The MK Effect — uncertainty, unpredictability, undesirability
South Africa

The MK Effect — uncertainty, unpredictability, undesirability
IFP trounces ANC again in KZN, sweeping three Newcastle wards, while ruling party defies Gauteng naysayers
Maverick News

IFP trounces ANC again in KZN, sweeping three Newcastle wards, while ruling party defies Gauteng naysayers
Unfolding water crisis in Johannesburg deepens as officials scramble for answers
Maverick News

Unfolding water crisis in Johannesburg deepens as officials scramble for answers
SA gets a glimpse of a Multi-Party Charter coalition post the May elections and it's not pretty
Maverick News

SA gets a glimpse of a Multi-Party Charter coalition post the May elections and it's not pretty
SAA privatisation deal reaches the end of the runway, but fails to take off
Maverick News

SAA privatisation deal reaches the end of the runway, but fails to take off

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

[%% img-description %%]

Daily Maverick The Gathering Twenty Twenty-Four is wrapped up!

But you can still watch the panel sessions and share your thoughts on our virtual event page.