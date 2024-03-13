Sport

TOUGH TEST

Rulani Mokwena will analyse Sundowns’ next opponent extensively as quest for Champs League glory continues

Rulani Mokwena will analyse Sundowns’ next opponent extensively as quest for Champs League glory continues
Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns and TP Mazembe's Patient Mwamba during their CAF Champions League match at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on 3 March. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)
By Yanga Sibembe
13 Mar 2024
0

Mamelodi Sundowns will face Tanzanian team Yanga in the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League. Masandawana coach Rulani Mokwena will pull out all the stops to ensure his team secure a semifinal berth.

Mamelodi Sundowns extended their unbeaten run in the domestic DStv Premiership to 42 games when they drew 1-1 with SuperSport United on Tuesday night.

The result came just a few hours after Tanzanian outfit Young Africans, more commonly known as Yanga, were confirmed as the next hurdle Sundowns must surmount as they bid to clinch the Caf Champions League for just the second time in their history.

The two teams will clash over two legs for a spot in the semifinals. While the last time Sundowns failed to reach the quarterfinals was in 2018, this stage of the tournament is uncharted territory for Yanga. 

This time around they clung on to second spot in Group D to finish on eight points from their six games, with Al Ahly claiming top spot. 

Despite the fact that they have appeared in more than 10 editions of the competition, the Tanzanians have usually fallen in the preliminary qualifying round or the stage following that, which precedes the group stage. Nevertheless, Yanga is going to be a tough test for the South Africans.   

Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena during a DStv Premiership match against AmaZulu FC at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on 27 February 2024. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

“My thoughts on the Champions League draw? I’m not so sure yet… Of course I watched the draw. But I don’t have immediate thoughts because I have to watch the opponent closely,” said Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena during a press conference.

Mokwena said the international break, set for next week, will be the perfect time for him to dig deep into Yanga and study their strengths and weaknesses.  

“I’ve watched all the games in the Champions League. But I’ve watched as a coach, not as an analyst. Now I have to switch. Fortunately, I’ve got a nice Fifa break where my focus will just be on Yanga. I will go as far back as I possibly can.”

Despite swatting aside all challengers to their domestic dominance in the league, success in the Champions League has proven a tougher mountain for Masandawana to conquer.

Sundowns

Thapelo Morena of Mamelodi Sundowns and Mohamed Fathi of Pyramids FC during a CAF Champions League match at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on 10 December 2023. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

Even this season they are coasting to the Premiership title unchallenged. They are yet to taste defeat after 18 league games, with 14 victories and just four draws. However, matches such as the draw against SuperSport have shown that there are chinks to be exploited in the shiny and expensive Sundowns armour.    

“We have to improve. The moment everything is perfect, there is no job for the coach. So, we have to improve. There are things that have to be fixed… That’s our work. It’s not going to be perfect in every match,” Mokwena said.  

Yanga’s stars are coached by former Sundowns mentor Miguel Ángel Gamondi, who also managed another South African side, Platinum Stars, in the mid-2000s.

“Once you qualify for this stage, do not expect to face easy opponents. So, Mamelodi Sundowns are the type of opponent with whom we have no choice but to meet,” Gamondi was quoted as saying by Tanzania’s Citizen.   

Maxi Mpia Zengeli of Young Africans in a CAF Champions League match against Al Ahly at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on 2 December 2023. (Photo: Frank Mpelumbe / Gallo Images)

Young Africans

Pacome Pedoh Zouzoua of Young Africans celebrates a goal against Al Ahly in a CAF Champions League match at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on 2 December 2023. (Photo: Frank Mpelumbe / Gallo Images)

The winner of this exciting tie will tackle the victor in the match between Tunisia’s Espérance and Ivorian outfit ASEC Mimosas.

On the other side of the draw, Yanga’s fellow Tanzanian side Simba will have the unenviable task of trying to eliminate 11-time African champions Al Ahly. The winner will tussle with either TP Mazembe of DR Congo or Angolan heavyweights Petro Atlético for a place in this season’s final.

The first legs of the last eight will be contested on 29 and 30 March, with the return legs scheduled for the following weekend. Venues and kick-off times are yet to be confirmed. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Ramokgopa proclaims ‘no need’ for electricity ministry by the end of year
Maverick News

Ramokgopa proclaims ‘no need’ for electricity ministry by the end of year
Scientists challenge research showing SA’s white shark population is stable
South Africa

Scientists challenge research showing SA’s white shark population is stable
Vaal University of Technology executive faces conflict of interest allegation over son’s bursary
South Africa

Vaal University of Technology executive faces conflict of interest allegation over son’s bursary
‘Grave threat to our democracy’ — Parliament passes controversial electoral legislation
Maverick News

‘Grave threat to our democracy’ — Parliament passes controversial electoral legislation
The profound challenges of emigration: Insights from South African families
Maverick Life

The profound challenges of emigration: Insights from South African families

TOP READS IN SECTION

ANC members implicated in State Capture defy appeal to withdraw from electoral list
Maverick News

ANC members implicated in State Capture defy appeal to withdraw from electoral list
On the sly, Chinese chemists have eroded SA’s PGM industry
Business Maverick

On the sly, Chinese chemists have eroded SA’s PGM industry
Al Jama-ah sets sights on 'unseating DA in Western Cape'
Maverick News

Al Jama-ah sets sights on 'unseating DA in Western Cape'
Ramaphosa accuses DA of ‘almost mortgaging’ SA to the West
Maverick News

Ramaphosa accuses DA of ‘almost mortgaging’ SA to the West
Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.