Defend Truth

EXECUTIVE ORDER

US imposes new sanctions on Zimbabwe leaders for ‘human rights abuse’

US imposes new sanctions on Zimbabwe leaders for ‘human rights abuse’
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Peter Fabricius
05 Mar 2024
0

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and some of his inner circle remain sanctioned by the US, which has also paused its participation in talks to clear Zimbabwe’s international debts.

President Joe Biden has scrapped the US’s 21-year-old sanctions regimen against Zimbabwe and replaced it with a new set of sanctions targeted more narrowly at Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and members of his inner circle. 

Biden’s announcement has created confusion, especially in Zimbabwe, where some government supporters welcomed the “lifting of US sanctions” on social media. But the new measures could be just as tough, if not tougher, for those targeted.

us sanctions zimbabwe leaders biden

US President Joe Biden. (Photo: Jacquelyn Martin / Pool / Getty Images)

Biden announced the new policy with an executive order on Monday, saying it was “part of an ongoing effort to ensure we are promoting accountability for serious human rights abuse and corruption in a targeted and strategic manner”.

Biden’s order ended the sanctions which President George Bush had imposed in March 2003 on the then president, Robert Mugabe, and members of his government for undermining Zimbabwean democracy and which were expanded in November 2005 and July 2008.

In place of these measures, Biden ordered “a new set of tools in Zimbabwe, including the flagship Global Magnitsky Sanctions Program, to make clear that the egregious behaviour of some of the most powerful people and companies in Zimbabwe matches the actions of the worst human rights abusers and corrupt actors globally”, as National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson put it in a letter to Congress. 

Biden said he continued to be concerned about the situation in Zimbabwe, “particularly with respect to acts of violence and other human rights abuses against political opponents and with respect to public corruption, including misuse of public authority…”

Read more in Daily Maverick: In aftermath of Zim elections, international community seem okay with putting negatives on back burner

Watson said new sanctions would be imposed on three entities and 11 individuals, including Mnangagwa, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, the retired brigadier-general Walter Tapfumaneyi, and businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, “for their involvement in corruption or serious human rights abuse”.

Visas restricted

Watson said these individual sanctions would build on other recent US government actions, including pausing US participation in the African Development Bank dialogue and restricting visas for Zimbabweans who undermined democracy in Zimbabwe.

The African Development Bank dialogue is being conducted between the government of Zimbabwe and its international creditors, including the African Development Bank, to try to clear Zimbabwe’s arrears to international creditors. The creditors are demanding certain policies in exchange, including reforms in economics and governance, and compensation to former farmers whose farms were seized with no compensation. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Warfare State — why Zimbabwe under Zanu-PF will not progress

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the new measures were “part of a stronger, more targeted sanctions policy towards Zimbabwe.

“We continue to have concerns regarding serious cases of corruption and human rights abuse in Zimbabwe. Key individuals, including members of the Government of Zimbabwe, bear responsibility for these actions, including the looting of government coffers that robs Zimbabweans of public resources. Multiple cases of abductions, physical abuse, and unlawful killing have left citizens living in fear. 

“The United States is committed to ensuring our sanctions are relevant, timely, and targeted against those most closely connected to corruption and human rights abuses. We continue to urge the Government of Zimbabwe to move toward more open and democratic governance, including addressing corruption and protecting human rights, so all Zimbabweans can prosper.”

The change to US sanctions may have been a response to growing demands from southern African leaders, who complained the sanctions were hurting Zimbabweans as a whole.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema posted on the social media platform X that he was “Pleased to see President Biden terminate the Zimbabwe sanctions program. This is further evidence that Pres Biden listens to his African partners. We hope this is an indication for a new direction for Zimbabwe and regional engagement.”

But sanctions have been changed rather than terminated. And, the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act which directs the US administration not to support assistance to Zimbabwe from international financial institutions, has not been scrapped. 

‘No excuses’

​​US Senator Jim Risch, the leading Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, welcomed the Biden administration’s new measures as “a significant shift in approach on the use of sanctions related to Zimbabwe. In particular, the sanctioning of President Mnangagwa for both corruption and human rights violations is a damning indictment — he is notably the first head of state designated under the [Global Magnitsky] program.

“Sunsetting the previous Zimbabwe sanctions program and replacing it with GloMag robs the regime of excuses for its failed economy while ensuring Zimbabwe’s worst offenders remain held accountable,” he said.

“However, sanctions are just a tool, not a comprehensive policy. I have continuously called on the Biden Administration to vigorously implement the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act, reevaluate all facets of our relationship with the Zimbabwean government, and use every diplomatic avenue to forge a coalition of regional and global partners to fight transnational corruption and support the people of Zimbabwe.

“Biden Administration officials have provided assurances that today’s GloMag designations are just the beginning of an ongoing process. I will hold them to this commitment.

“The United States must also do better in countering the Zimbabwean government’s propaganda about the role that the United States and our partners play in its failings.” DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Showdown looms over ANC’s poll lists after Chief Justice Zondo enters the fray
Maverick News

Showdown looms over ANC’s poll lists after Chief Justice Zondo enters the fray
Cowboys and Crooks – Violent mafias are holding Richards Bay industry to ransom
DM168

Cowboys and Crooks – Violent mafias are holding Richards Bay industry to ransom
What it’s like to live in the most polluted place on earth, the Vaal Triangle
Our Burning Planet

What it’s like to live in the most polluted place on earth, the Vaal Triangle
Friendless in Fancourt — Billionaire Hasso Plattner ordered to reinstate three terminated golf course memberships
Maverick News

Friendless in Fancourt — Billionaire Hasso Plattner ordered to reinstate three terminated golf course memberships
Sasfin’s existential can of worms and the risk to other banks
Maverick News

Sasfin’s existential can of worms and the risk to other banks

TOP READS IN SECTION

Showdown looms over ANC’s poll lists after Chief Justice Zondo enters the fray
Maverick News

Showdown looms over ANC’s poll lists after Chief Justice Zondo enters the fray
SA water polo coaches describe ‘absolute disaster’ as goals and dreams drown in clashes with swimming chiefs
Maverick News

SA water polo coaches describe ‘absolute disaster’ as goals and dreams drown in clashes with swimming chiefs
Party should never have put Zuma’s interests above its own, says ANC elections head
Maverick News

Party should never have put Zuma’s interests above its own, says ANC elections head
Theft, fraud, extortion - Corruption watchdog red-flags abuse of schools by governing bodies
Maverick News

Theft, fraud, extortion – Corruption watchdog red-flags abuse of schools by governing bodies
‘Dysfunctional and too complex’ — Independent Eskom assessment makes damning load shedding findings
Maverick News

‘Dysfunctional and too complex’ — Independent Eskom assessment makes damning load shedding findings

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Otsile Nkadimeng - photo by Thom Pierce

A new community Actionist every week.

Meet the South Africans making a difference. Get Maverick Citizen in your inbox.