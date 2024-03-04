Maverick Life

IN PICTURES

British singer-songwriter Raye makes history at the 2024 Brit Awards

British singer-songwriter Raye makes history at the 2024 Brit Awards
Raye accepts the Album Of The Year award for "My 21st Century Blues" on stage with grandmother Agatha Dawson-Amoah, during the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
04 Mar 2024
0

The BRIT Awards 2024 were held at The O2 Arena on 02 March 2024 in London, England. Raye won six out of the seven awards she was nominated for.

Raye performs on stage during the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Raye performs on stage during the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Maya Jama attends the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Eve attends the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Griff attends the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Ella Henderson attends the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Fleur East attends the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Young Athena attends the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images)

Dua Lipa attends the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images)

A human size Brit award walks the carpet during the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

CMAT attends the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Nife attends the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Sian Welby attends the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

(L-R) Georgia Davies, Abigail Morris, Emily Roberts, Lizzie Mayland and Aurora Nishevci of The Last Dinner Party attend the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Abbey Clancy attends the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Kylie Minogue attends the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Alex Scott attends the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images)

Jacob Collier attends the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Mel C attends the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images)

Charlotte Plank attends the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Maya Jama attends the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images)

Olivia Dean attends the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images)

Jacob Lusk attends the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images)

Olivia Attwood attends the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images)

Sekou attends the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images)

Kylie Minogue performs on stage during the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Kylie Minogue performs on stage during the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Ellie Goulding performs on stage during the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Dua Lipa performs on stage during the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Kylie Minogue performs on stage during the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Showdown looms over ANC’s poll lists after Chief Justice Zondo enters the fray
Maverick News

Showdown looms over ANC’s poll lists after Chief Justice Zondo enters the fray
Cowboys and Crooks – Violent mafias are holding Richards Bay industry to ransom
DM168

Cowboys and Crooks – Violent mafias are holding Richards Bay industry to ransom
What it’s like to live in the most polluted place on earth, the Vaal Triangle
Our Burning Planet

What it’s like to live in the most polluted place on earth, the Vaal Triangle
SA's Narcos Capture - the Mandrax trafficker and 'wanted terrorist' matrix haunting the ANC, Zuma, Guptas
DM168

SA's Narcos Capture – the Mandrax trafficker and 'wanted terrorist' matrix haunting the ANC, Zuma, Guptas
Party should never have put Zuma’s interests above its own, says ANC elections head
Maverick News

Party should never have put Zuma’s interests above its own, says ANC elections head

TOP READS IN SECTION

It Happened One Night at 90: the film that defined the romantic comedy
Maverick Life

It Happened One Night at 90: the film that defined the romantic comedy
I want to eat healthily. So why do I crave sugar, salt and carbs?
TGIFood

I want to eat healthily. So why do I crave sugar, salt and carbs?
Strung out — Dan Patlansky can’t kick his guitar habit, and fans love it
DM168

Strung out — Dan Patlansky can’t kick his guitar habit, and fans love it
Seweweekspoort — the majestic pass that winds its way into the traveller’s heart
DM168

Seweweekspoort — the majestic pass that winds its way into the traveller’s heart
Hondeklip Bay — essential travels to historic seaside village on southern tip of Diamond Coast 
Maverick Life

Hondeklip Bay — essential travels to historic seaside village on southern tip of Diamond Coast 

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Otsile Nkadimeng - photo by Thom Pierce

A new community Actionist every week.

Meet the South Africans making a difference. Get Maverick Citizen in your inbox.