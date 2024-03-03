‘Whale bones' won the wide angle category of the Underwater Photographer of the Year 2024 competition. Hunters in Tasiilaq, Eastern Greenland, pull the whale onto the beach during high tide where families cut off the skin, blubber and meat during low tide. The carcass is then pulled back into the sea at the next high tide and the remains are found in the shallow waters where fish and invertebrates pick the bones clean. In Dawson's image a breathhold diver below the Greenland ice sheet looks at the carcass. Hunters take fewer than a dozen minke whales from the healthy population of more than 100,000 in the North Atlantic. (Photo: © Alex Dawson / UPY2024)

Though many of the winning photographs celebrate the beauty of underwater creatures, they also serve as a much-needed wake-up call about the impact humans have on them.

“Since the rise of humans, wild animals have declined by 85%. Today, just 4% of mammals are wildlife; the remaining 96% are humans and our livestock. Our way needs to change to find a balance with nature,” says the chairperson of the judging panel, Alex Mustard.

More than 6,500 entries were received in the 12 categories – from wide angle, portraits and wrecks, to compact cameras and photos taken in British waters.

Alex Dawson from Sweden won the overall award with an image titled “Whale Bones”.

We’ve put together some of our favourites, not just winners, in different categories. All the winning photographs can be downloaded for free here. DM

