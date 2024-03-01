Defend Truth

MADAM & EVE

Proverbs to Vote By

Proverbs to Vote By
By Stephen Francis & Rico
01 Mar 2024
0
Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Change Ends Now – Roger Jardine’s new political party won’t contest May 29 polls
Maverick News

Change Ends Now – Roger Jardine’s new political party won’t contest May 29 polls
Pravin Gordhan doubles down on the need for secrecy around the sale of SAA
South Africa

Pravin Gordhan doubles down on the need for secrecy around the sale of SAA
‘Not fit for any person to work in’ – unsafe police headquarters in Pretoria shut
Maverick News

‘Not fit for any person to work in’ – unsafe police headquarters in Pretoria shut
ANC and DA are the big losers and Rise Mzansi the big winner as political party funding game heats up
South Africa

ANC and DA are the big losers and Rise Mzansi the big winner as political party funding game heats up
Dricus du Plessis spotted in Cape Town - but in whose Merc?
Sport

Dricus du Plessis spotted in Cape Town – but in whose Merc?

TOP READS IN SECTION

From Zuma to Tom Moyane’s nephew, the MK party is awash with controversy
Maverick News

From Zuma to Tom Moyane’s nephew, the MK party is awash with controversy
Police top brass sit in at court as five suspects appear for murder of rapper AKA and Motsoane
Maverick News

Police top brass sit in at court as five suspects appear for murder of rapper AKA and Motsoane
SA has ‘four months’ to avoid a natural gas Day Zero as Sasol contract supply crisis looms
Maverick News

SA has ‘four months’ to avoid a natural gas Day Zero as Sasol contract supply crisis looms
After the Bell: Why was Treasury so coy about a German report on Eskom’s power fleet?
South Africa

After the Bell: Why was Treasury so coy about a German report on Eskom’s power fleet?
Changing of the guard? Small parties snap at DA’s heels in Western Cape
South Africa

Changing of the guard? Small parties snap at DA’s heels in Western Cape

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Make your taxes work for you

Donate to Daily Maverick’s non-profit arm, the Scorpio Investigative Unit, by 29 February 2024 and you’ll qualify for a tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for tax relief.

Make your donation today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Otsile Nkadimeng - photo by Thom Pierce

A new community Actionist every week.

Meet the South Africans making a difference. Get Maverick Citizen in your inbox.