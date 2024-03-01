36 global publishers and editors issue joint call for safety of reporters in Gaza

Representatives of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) attend a vigil for journalists killed in Gaza, in Brussels, Belgium, on 5 February 2024. The IFJ said at least 100 journalists and media workers have been killed since the Israeli-Gaza conflict started on 7 October 2023, with many injured or missing. The IFJ represents more than 600,000 journalists. (Photo: EPA-EFE / OLIVIER HOSLET)

We, the undersigned, stand united with Palestinian journalists in their call for safety, protection, and the freedom to report.

For nearly five months, journalists and media workers in Gaza — overwhelmingly, the sole source of on- the-ground reporting from within the Palestinian territory — have been working in unprecedented conditions: at least 89 have been killed in the war, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, more journalists than have ever been killed in a single country over an entire year.

Leaders of more than 30 news organisations from across the world, including the Associated Press, Agence France-Presse, and Reuters, have joined an open letter affirming their solidarity with journalists reporting in Gaza. https://t.co/FEsB4Hlb1s — World Editors Forum (@WorldEditors) February 29, 2024

These journalists — on whom the international news media and the international community rely for information about the situation inside Gaza – continue to report despite grave personal risk. They continue despite the loss of family, friends, and colleagues, the destruction of homes and offices, constant displacement, communications blackouts, and shortages of food and fuel.

Journalists are civilians and Israeli authorities must protect journalists as noncombatants according to international law. Those responsible for any violations of that longstanding protection should be held accountable. Attacks on journalists are also attacks on truth. We commit to championing the safety of journalists in Gaza, which is fundamental for the protection of press freedom everywhere.

Signatories