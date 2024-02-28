Defend Truth

ROAD TO 2024 ELECTIONS

‘They’ve left the poor behind’ — Western Cape farmworkers say they’ve lost faith in ANC

‘They’ve left the poor behind’ — Western Cape farmworkers say they’ve lost faith in ANC
'Rasta' Roelfse in Robertson. | Denia Jansen at a Rural Women's Assembly event in Montagu. | Guerrilla farmer and 'born free' Sheriff Ramoabi checks on plants in Zolani. | Widowed Sephia Kerneels talks to Daily Maverick, in Robertson, about her eviction from the farm she had lived on since 1997. (Photo: An Wentzel)
By An Wentzel
28 Feb 2024
0

After 30 years of ANC government, the rural poor are still poor – national data shows that most of the South African poor reside outside urban centres. In the Langeberg Municipality in the Western Cape, they say they have lost faith in the party of liberation.

Rasta Roelfse is a lanky, wiry smallholder farmer who has a history in the apartheid struggle and of service to his community. As his nickname suggests, he is a Rastafarian. His full name: “The name my mother and father gave me? John James Harold Roelfse.”

Roelfse lives and farms in Bonnievale, near picturesque Robertson, in the Western Cape. Robertson is known for wine, wine farms and most recently for issues with farmworkers – such as food security and farm evictions. Bonnievale is known for high unemployment, teenage pregnancy and poor education levels.

Roelfse is a longstanding ANC member with a history of activism within the organisation. Daily Maverick first spoke with him at the shared office of the Rural Women’s Assembly and the Commercial, Stevedoring and Allied Workers Union in Robertson.

Western Cape farmworkers

‘Rasta’ Roelfse talks to Daily Maverick in Robertson (Photo: An Wentzel)

The 53-year-old says he has been involved in working for food sovereignty for just over a decade: “For 12 years, to be exact… because of the suffering that I see in my community, the suffering on the faces of the people.”

A former member of Umkhonto weSizwe, Roelfse says: “As liberators we continue the work because the people need to be liberated.”

He is still a member of the ANC but is not active: “I was chief of staff of the SDU [self defence unit] groups in the Western Cape and I was exiled in Tanzania.”

He plans to vote on 29 May but it’s not clear if the ANC will get his vote: “Let’s rather not talk about the ANC… I am going to vote. The Bill of Rights in South Africa’s pioneering Constitution grants all citizens 18 and older the right to vote, but the question is whether voting will really make a difference… and it does! If I/you don’t vote, others will make the decision for you cause voting is an opportunity for change.”

As in many other parts of the country, the ANC is trying to stay relevant in Langeberg. In the 2019 national elections, the DA won 51% of the vote there, followed by the ANC at 31% and Freedom Front Plus with 4%. In 2014, the ANC won 37% of the national vote in the area.

Rasta and a smallholder farmer partner have recently appeared to become a success story and victory for NGOs in the Langeberg district.

They have just received land from the government – more than 100 acres in Bonnievale. “But there are conditions,” says Rasta, who explains they are still working out the fine print. (An NGO working with land issues in Robertson has confirmed the land deal to Daily Maverick).

Tannie Sephia Kerneels, who lives in rural Robertson, also spoke to Daily Maverick at the start of February. She is in the middle of an eviction case after the farm where the 52-year-old lived with her husband for decades, evicted her after her husband – who worked on the farm – died. 

Western Cape farmworkers

Widowed Sephia Kerneels talks to Daily Maverick, in Robertson, about her eviction from the farm she had lived on since 1997. (Photo: Wentzel)

It is unclear whether she will win her case to stay on the farm and she insists that she will vote.

“I want a better life. Because the farmers do whatever they want with us people of colour. You work for them for many years and when the time comes when you are unable to continue working then they want to put you out on the street or treat you badly. So I have to vote – for a better life.” 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Bitter tears in the ‘valley of wine and roses’ where farmworkers battle eviction

A scant 20km outside Robertson is Zolani. That’s where guerrilla farmer Sheriff Ramoabi runs a farm on land that has been unattended for years. Ramoabi was born in Witbank and raised in Lesotho by her grandparents until the age of seven when her parents found a place in Zolani where they could live and work and she could join them.

She says she will vote: “My reason is simple: I will vote because I believe in change and if I don’t vote, nothing will happen.”

Guerrilla farmer and ‘born free’ Sheriff Ramoabi checks on plants on the farm in Zolani (Photo: An Wentzel)

The 25-year-old is a “born-free” – a young South African born after apartheid. Life is hard for the activist but her spirit is strong and hopeful and she sees a better South Africa on the horizon.

Despite being younger than the country’s democracy, she is clear that she has not gained much from it and by change she says she means something different to the current status quo.

“The way government functions, they need other methods to make change happen. Perhaps they need to listen to NGOs. Instead of using strategies that don’t involve NGOs”.

She will vote “to give someone else a chance, as the ANC has had enough chances”.

Community activist Denia Jansen is not hopeful. While she will vote, it will not be for the ANC. The 50-year-old has deep roots in the Robertson and surrounding farmworker communities. The daughter of farmworkers, Jansen was born and lives in McGregor, about 22km from Robertson. 

She has for about two decades worked with farmworkers around issues of landlessness, farm evictions, food security and more.

Denia Jansen at a Rural Women’s Assembly event in Montagu in October 2023 (Photo: Wentzel)

For Jansen, 30 years of democracy has shown that as time goes by there is more democracy for the haves and less and less democracy for the have-nots.

“I believe that democracy is real when everyone is included in decision-making processes, but the poor remain excluded from processes that can make conditions better. It is heartbreaking when you see young kids on the street because the education system failed them.”

She makes no bones about the fact that she is not happy with the ANC.

“Men and women are standing on street corners waiting for a job because the same ANC that we voted for, and are still voting for, have left the poor behind. The social fabric of our communities is being ripped apart while the ANC leaders live in big houses full of food and wine while poor people are dying outside.” DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Seven arrested, including alleged ‘mastermind’, for murder of rapper AKA - Police Minister Cele
Maverick News

Seven arrested, including alleged ‘mastermind’, for murder of rapper AKA – Police Minister Cele
SA has ‘four months’ to avoid a natural gas Day Zero as Sasol contract supply crisis looms
Maverick News

SA has ‘four months’ to avoid a natural gas Day Zero as Sasol contract supply crisis looms
Nigerian cops trace kingpins to South Africa after cocaine, pistols and ‘military items’ smuggled from Durban
Business Maverick

Nigerian cops trace kingpins to South Africa after cocaine, pistols and ‘military items’ smuggled from Durban
Norwegian Cruise ship halted at Mauritius due to outbreak
Business Maverick

Norwegian Cruise ship halted at Mauritius due to outbreak
2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Student and Youth photography shortlist
Maverick Life

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Student and Youth photography shortlist

TOP READS IN SECTION

Nigerian cops trace kingpins to South Africa after cocaine, pistols and ‘military items’ smuggled from Durban
Business Maverick

Nigerian cops trace kingpins to South Africa after cocaine, pistols and ‘military items’ smuggled from Durban
Seven arrested, including alleged ‘mastermind’, for murder of rapper AKA - Police Minister Cele
Maverick News

Seven arrested, including alleged ‘mastermind’, for murder of rapper AKA – Police Minister Cele
Gold Leaf Tobacco: SARS claims billions from Sasfin in Rudland money laundering debacle
Maverick News

Gold Leaf Tobacco: SARS claims billions from Sasfin in Rudland money laundering debacle
A conversation with the man who paints trees to combat bark stripping
Maverick News

A conversation with the man who paints trees to combat bark stripping
Jane Goodall: 'I had to give up what I love best’ at Gombe to inspire biodiversity conservation
Africa

Jane Goodall: 'I had to give up what I love best’ at Gombe to inspire biodiversity conservation

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick The Gathering 2024 banner

Daily Maverick has secured an esteemed speaker line-up...

to help make sense of Elections 2024.

Trevor Manuel, Prof Thuli Madonsela and Minister Ronald Lamola are among the latest panellists confirmed for Daily Maverick The Gathering Twenty Twenty-Four.

Join us, on Thurs 14 March 2024 at CTICC Cape Town or online wherever you are, for an event that will put the election in perspective.

Make your taxes work for you

Donate to Daily Maverick’s non-profit arm, the Scorpio Investigative Unit, by 29 February 2024 and you’ll qualify for a tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for tax relief.

Make your donation today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Otsile Nkadimeng - photo by Thom Pierce

A new community Actionist every week.

Meet the South Africans making a difference. Get Maverick Citizen in your inbox.