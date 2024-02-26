Last year, the Minister of Finance allocated R1-billion a year (over three years) to the SA Revenue Service (SARS) for its modernisation programme. SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter says the use of AI and proactive measures have resulted in the recovery of R210-billion for the first 11 months of the current tax year.

“When the economy is doing well, people tend to more easily pay their debt due to SARS. Compliance behaviour is directly linked to the general mood within the country and particularly the economy,” he says.

“In the current environment, where we have seen millions of job losses, and inflationary pressure, people tend to close ranks and hold back on SARS payments,” Kieswetter says.

There has been an increase in SARS debt, which now stands at an undisputed R300-billion.

“The R300-billion is what is owed by people who are not denying or disputing that they owe the money. They simply don’t have the money, or they have reprioritised their spending and SARS is not very high on the list.”

Kieswetter says one of the areas where SARS uses artificial intelligence is debt propensity modelling.

“This is where we build machine learning algorithms to go through the entire textbook and to highlight instances where there is the highest propensity to recover the debt, and with minimum resources. We then focus on those entities.

“Let’s say, there are two entities, both owing us R5,000 and one entity is a profitable trading business while the other is in business rescue and no longer active or dormant. We know that we have a lower probability of recovering our money from the dormant company, so if it boils down to one call, we will call the active, profitable company,” he says.

As at 31 January, SARS clawed back the R210-billion for the current financial year through the following interventions: