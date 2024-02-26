Business Maverick

REVENUE RECOVERY

How SARS used AI and proactive measures to claw back R210bn this tax year

How SARS used AI and proactive measures to claw back R210bn this tax year
Illustrative image | Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service Edward Kieswetter. (Photo: Dwayne Senior / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Neesa Moodley
26 Feb 2024
0

There has been an increase in SARS debt, which now stands at an undisputed R300bn.

Last year, the Minister of Finance allocated R1-billion a year (over three years) to the SA Revenue Service (SARS) for its modernisation programme. SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter says the use of AI and proactive measures have resulted in the recovery of R210-billion for the first 11 months of the current tax year.

“When the economy is doing well, people tend to more easily pay their debt due to SARS. Compliance behaviour is directly linked to the general mood within the country and particularly the economy,” he says.

“In the current environment, where we have seen millions of job losses, and inflationary pressure, people tend to close ranks and hold back on SARS payments,” Kieswetter says.

There has been an increase in SARS debt, which now stands at an undisputed R300-billion.

“The R300-billion is what is owed by people who are not denying or disputing that they owe the money. They simply don’t have the money, or they have reprioritised their spending and SARS is not very high on the list.”

Kieswetter says one of the areas where SARS uses artificial intelligence is debt propensity modelling.

“This is where we build machine learning algorithms to go through the entire textbook and to highlight instances where there is the highest propensity to recover the debt, and with minimum resources. We then focus on those entities.

“Let’s say, there are two entities, both owing us R5,000 and one entity is a profitable trading business while the other is in business rescue and no longer active or dormant. We know that we have a lower probability of recovering our money from the dormant company, so if it boils down to one call, we will call the active, profitable company,” he says.

As at 31 January, SARS clawed back the R210-billion for the current financial year through the following interventions:

  • R70-billion from AI/debt propensity algorithms. This resulted in the closure of almost 2.1 million cases of debt; the issue of more than 100,000 final letters of demand, and almost 24,000 civil judgements.
  • R67-billion from the use of data science. SARS used data science to evaluate around 14 million income tax, VAT and company returns received by the end of January. “Only 1.5 million were flagged as high risk. We have about 550 auditors who work through those returns, engage with the taxpayers – that engagement results in a final verification,” Kieswetter says.
  • R57-billion from refund risk management. This is where SARS acts to prevent refunds that are either fraudulent or not permissible. Kieswetter says the biggest culprit is VAT returns, and by the end of January this year, SARS prevented R34-billion of impermissible/fraudulent VAT returns; R13-billion of impermissible/fraudulent personal income tax returns and R10-billion of impermissible/fraudulent corporate tax returns.
  • R9-billion additional taxes were recovered from potential customs fraud. This occurs when people either import illegal goods (cigarettes, narcotics, medicines) or misdeclare (understate) the value of legal goods they have imported. By the end of January, SARS stopped and seized 5,500 instances of cargo with a declared value of R5.1-billion. This process also yielded almost R8-billion in fraud detection and leakage prevention for customs.
  • R5-billion was recovered from almost 850 illicit trade (tobacco and alcohol) interventions that resulted in 550 detentions and 160 seizures. DM
Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Norwegian Cruise ship halted at Mauritius due to outbreak
Business Maverick

Norwegian Cruise ship halted at Mauritius due to outbreak
Jane Goodall: 'I had to give up what I love best’ at Gombe to inspire biodiversity conservation
Maverick News

Jane Goodall: 'I had to give up what I love best’ at Gombe to inspire biodiversity conservation
Judge rules for embattled Pick n Pay after franchisee says group crippled its business
South Africa

Judge rules for embattled Pick n Pay after franchisee says group crippled its business
South African sport on a high after four Laureus World Sports nominations
Maverick News

South African sport on a high after four Laureus World Sports nominations
A conversation with the man who paints trees to combat bark stripping
Maverick News

A conversation with the man who paints trees to combat bark stripping

TOP READS IN SECTION

ANC manifesto promises ‘prescribed assets’, NHI in five years, 3.5m new state job opportunities
Maverick News

ANC manifesto promises ‘prescribed assets’, NHI in five years, 3.5m new state job opportunities
Judge rules for embattled Pick n Pay after franchisee says group crippled its business
South Africa

Judge rules for embattled Pick n Pay after franchisee says group crippled its business
Jane Goodall: 'I had to give up what I love best’ at Gombe to inspire biodiversity conservation
Maverick News

Jane Goodall: 'I had to give up what I love best’ at Gombe to inspire biodiversity conservation
UNDP moves to scrap support for ‘risky’ R165bn Limpopo heavy industry zone
South Africa

UNDP moves to scrap support for ‘risky’ R165bn Limpopo heavy industry zone
University of Pretoria workers’ strike gives students a bitter taste of the reality of SA’s paradoxes
DM168

University of Pretoria workers’ strike gives students a bitter taste of the reality of SA’s paradoxes

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Make your taxes work for you

Donate to Daily Maverick’s non-profit arm, the Scorpio Investigative Unit, by 29 February 2024 and you’ll qualify for a tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for tax relief.

Make your donation today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Daily Maverick The Gathering 2024 banner

Daily Maverick has secured an esteemed speaker line-up...

to help make sense of Elections 2024.

Trevor Manuel, Prof Thuli Madonsela and Minister Ronald Lamola are among the latest panellists confirmed for Daily Maverick The Gathering Twenty Twenty-Four.

Join us, on Thurs 14 March 2024 at CTICC Cape Town or online wherever you are, for an event that will put the election in perspective.

Otsile Nkadimeng - photo by Thom Pierce

A new community Actionist every week.

Meet the South Africans making a difference. Get Maverick Citizen in your inbox.