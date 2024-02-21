The liquor and tobacco industries won’t be happy, nor surprised, with the announcement that prices are going up.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana might not be adjusting tax brackets, but if you have unhealthy habits, you’ll be paying more.

The ministry has announced above-inflation increases in excise duties for alcohol and tobacco products.

For liquor, this means increases of between 6.7% and 7.2% for 2024/25. Effectively, this means a 340ml can of beer will cost 14c more while a 340ml can of cider and alcoholic fruit beverage go up by 14c. A 750ml bottle of still wine will cost an extra 28c; sparkling wine goes up by 89c; fortified wine will cost an extra 47c; and if you prefer something a little more “spirited”, whiskey, gin, vodka and other spirits go up by R5.53.

If tobacco’s your poison, smokers will be hit with a 4.7% increase in the price of combustible cigarettes and cigarette tobacco, and by 8.2% for pipe tobacco and cigars. This adds R9.51 to the price of cigars; 97c to a pack of cigarettes; and 57c for a pipe of tobacco.

Heated tobacco products will be 4.67% more expensive.

The vaping sector’s not exempt from that price hike, despite a growing number of international peer-reviewed studies indicating that using vapes helps cigarette smokers to quit.

If you’re a vaper, you’ll be paying an extra 4.67% more per millilitre for your vape juice. DM