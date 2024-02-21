Business Maverick

BUDGET 2024

Cough up, South Africa — smoking and drinking will now cost you more

Cough up, South Africa — smoking and drinking will now cost you more
(Photo: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius)
By Georgina Crouth
21 Feb 2024
0

Unhealthy habits will hurt you even more in the pocket, following Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s Budget speech.

The liquor and tobacco industries won’t be happy, nor surprised, with the announcement that prices are going up.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana might not be adjusting tax brackets, but if you have unhealthy habits, you’ll be paying more. 

The ministry has announced above-inflation increases in excise duties for alcohol and tobacco products. 

For liquor, this means increases of between 6.7% and 7.2% for 2024/25. Effectively, this means a 340ml can of beer will cost 14c more while a 340ml can of cider and alcoholic fruit beverage go up by 14c. A 750ml bottle of still wine will cost an extra 28c; sparkling wine goes up by 89c; fortified wine will cost an extra 47c; and if you prefer something a little more “spirited”, whiskey, gin, vodka and other spirits go up by R5.53.  

If tobacco’s your poison, smokers will be hit with a 4.7% increase in the price of combustible cigarettes and cigarette tobacco, and by 8.2% for pipe tobacco and cigars. This adds R9.51 to the price of cigars; 97c to a pack of cigarettes; and 57c for a pipe of tobacco. 

Heated tobacco products will be 4.67% more expensive.

The vaping sector’s not exempt from that price hike, despite a growing number of international peer-reviewed studies indicating that using vapes helps cigarette smokers to quit.  

If you’re a vaper, you’ll be paying an extra 4.67% more per millilitre for your vape juice. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Save the date – President Cyril Ramaphosa announces SA’s election day
Maverick News

Save the date – President Cyril Ramaphosa announces SA’s election day
Is it cheers to saying cheers? Why science says no to drinking alcohol
South Africa

Is it cheers to saying cheers? Why science says no to drinking alcohol
High court gives green light to John Hlophe impeachment vote at eleventh hour
Maverick News

High court gives green light to John Hlophe impeachment vote at eleventh hour
Finance Minister Godongwana’s juggle to sidestep tax hikes in an election year — and balance the government books
Maverick News

Finance Minister Godongwana’s juggle to sidestep tax hikes in an election year — and balance the government books
Key questions remain but, more critically, where is Nkosana Makate’s Please Call Me patent?
Business Maverick

Key questions remain but, more critically, where is Nkosana Makate’s Please Call Me patent?

TOP READS IN SECTION

Inside the stinking ship at Cape Town harbour carrying 19,000 cattle to the Middle East
Maverick News

Inside the stinking ship at Cape Town harbour carrying 19,000 cattle to the Middle East
Key questions remain but, more critically, where is Nkosana Makate’s Please Call Me patent?
Business Maverick

Key questions remain but, more critically, where is Nkosana Makate’s Please Call Me patent?
Save the date – President Cyril Ramaphosa announces SA’s election day
Maverick News

Save the date – President Cyril Ramaphosa announces SA’s election day
Livestock carrier docked in Cape Town causes big stink and animal welfare beef
Maverick News

Livestock carrier docked in Cape Town causes big stink and animal welfare beef
Pietermaritzburg’s Merchiston Preparatory School fights education department ‘capture’
Maverick News

Pietermaritzburg’s Merchiston Preparatory School fights education department ‘capture’

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider