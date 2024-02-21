Police cordoned off protesters on Hanover Street before the 2024 Budget Speech at Cape Town City Hall, 21 February 2024. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

On Wednesday, the police asked picketers outside the Cape Town City Hall to move to Hanover Street, about 600m away from where Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his 2024 Budget Speech. The picketers were from two opposition parties.

Those from Rise Mzansi were campaigning for tax relief for single mothers. According to their press release, Stats SA’s General Household Survey shows that 44.1% of households are headed by single mothers.

The Alliance of Citizens for Change members held placards advocating the extension of tax zero-rating on foodstuffs and for the death penalty for murderers. DM