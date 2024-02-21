Defend Truth

PHOTO ESSAY

Budget 2024: The picketers, placards and police action ahead of Godongwana’s speech

Police cordoned off protesters on Hanover Street before the 2024 Budget Speech at Cape Town City Hall, 21 February 2024. (Photo: Shelley Christians)
By Shelley Christians
21 Feb 2024
Ahead of the 2024 Budget Speech, a few hundred members of opposition parties Rise Mzansi and the Alliance of Citizens for Change gathered outside the Cape Town City Hall to hand over their memorandums of demand.

On Wednesday, the police asked picketers outside the Cape Town City Hall to move to Hanover Street, about 600m away from where Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his 2024 Budget Speech. The picketers were from two opposition parties.

Those from Rise Mzansi were campaigning for tax relief for single mothers. According to their press release, Stats SA’s General Household Survey shows that 44.1% of households are headed by single mothers.

The Alliance of Citizens for Change members held placards advocating the extension of tax zero-rating on foodstuffs and for the death penalty for murderers. DM

Vern Jeffreys and other members of the Alliance of Citizens for Change (ACC) weren’t happy that police wanted them to move away from the Cape Town City Hall before the 2024 Budget speech, 21 February 2024. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

Rise Mzansi pickets in Hanover Street before the 2024 Budget Speech. The picket called for a tax relief regime for single mothers, 21 February 2024. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

About 200 people from various organisations gathered for various causes in Hanover Street. Rise Mzansi called for single mothers who earn below R500,000 per annum to be granted tax relief on essential items, from baby formula to schooling, 21 February 2024. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

Stats SA shows that 44,1% of households are headed by single mothers. RISE Mzansi picketed calling for a tax relief for these mothers before the 2024 Budget Speech at Cape Town City Hall, 21 February 2024. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

ACC leader Masizole Mnqasela addresses his party members during a picket in Hanover Street, 21 February 2024. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

A Unite Behind member rests on the ground and takes a photo during a picket before the Budget Speech, 21 February 2024. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

ACC leader Masizole Mnqasela protests in Hanover Street before the 2024 Budget Speech at Cape Town City Hall, 21 February 2024. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

