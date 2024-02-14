Italian judge rules U.N. staffers cannot be tried over Congo deaths

Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana reacts during the funeral service for slain Italian ambassador Luca Attanasio, in Attanasio's hometown of Limbiate, near Milan, Italy, 27 February 2021. The Italian ambassador to the DR Congo Attanasio, and a carabiniere Iacovacci were killed on 22 February in an attack on the road between Goma and Rutshuru. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Luca Attanasio, bodyguard Vittorio Iacovacci and their driver Mustapha Milambo were killed during a botched kidnapping on a road in eastern Congo as they were heading toward a World Food Programme (WFP) project.

Rome prosecutors had requested a trial for Rocco Leone and Mansour Luguru Rwagaza, who at the time of the attack were respectively the deputy chief of the WFP in Congo and a security officer, accusing the pair of negligence in organising the trip.

However, Judge Marisa Mosetti ruled on Tuesday that as employees of the United Nations, the two men enjoyed diplomatic immunity and cannot therefore be tried.

The prosecutors said they would appeal.

A Democratic Republic of Congo military court last year sentenced six men to life in prison for the killings.

Eastern Congo has been beset by violence for decades as rival militias fight government troops and each other for control of land and resources.

Kidnappings and attacks on aid convoys had been on the rise at the time of the assault on Attanasio and his entourage.

