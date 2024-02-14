Sport

PHOTO ESSAY

Crowds brave early hours to give Bafana Bafana a hero’s welcome after Afcon performance

Crowds brave early hours to give Bafana Bafana a hero’s welcome after Afcon performance
Bafana Bafana's Africa Cup of Nations success offered some respite for South Africans who are currently grappling with a multitude of socio-economic issues. The team received a hero's welcome at OR Tambo International Airport. (Photo:Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
By Daily Maverick
14 Feb 2024
0

Bafana Bafana returned to South Africa and were shown some love on 14 February 2024. This following a month of tenacious and gritty football displays during the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Bafana Bafana arrived home to a fanfare of celebration at OR Tambo International Airport at 4am on Wednesday, 14 February. One of the Bafana Bafana’s highlights, other than a first semifinal berth in 24 years, was eliminating pre-tournament favourites Morocco in the round of 16. Before returning home with a second-ever bronze medal in the continental competition.

Bafana

South Africans turned up in their hundreds to welcome Bafana Bafana upon their arrival at the OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday, 14 February. This in spite the team arriving in the early hours of the morning, as they landed at 4am on 14 February 2024. (Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Bafana

Striker Evidence Makgopa (centre) was one of the players that Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos put his faith in throughout the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations. Despite the striker only scoring one goal in the showpiece, he was integral to South Africa’s foray to their first semifinals since 2000. (Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Bafana

The players will now return to their respective clubs. However, with the performances displayed at the Africa Cup of Nations, they may be making moves to bigger clubs than the ones they currently represent. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Bafana

Bafana Bafana have played in front of empty stadiums for years now. The team will hope that this will change following their Africa Cup of Nations heroics. (Photo:Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

South Africa makes ‘urgent request’ to ICJ to stop Israeli attacks on Rafah
Maverick News

South Africa makes ‘urgent request’ to ICJ to stop Israeli attacks on Rafah
Hawks move to collar one of their own over alleged extensive Lottery corruption
Maverick News

Hawks move to collar one of their own over alleged extensive Lottery corruption
Authorities conduct ‘wholesale’ probe into Educor Holdings’ private colleges, including Damelin and Lyceum
South Africa

Authorities conduct ‘wholesale’ probe into Educor Holdings’ private colleges, including Damelin and Lyceum
Fikile Mbalula heads to Moscow for forum on combating Western 'neocolonialism'
Maverick News

Fikile Mbalula heads to Moscow for forum on combating Western 'neocolonialism'
The ANC government - not cadre deployment - is at the crux of SA’s corruption cancer
Op-eds

The ANC government – not cadre deployment – is at the crux of SA’s corruption cancer

TOP READS IN SECTION

Trio jailed for 537 fraudulent Road Accident Fund claims
Maverick News

Trio jailed for 537 fraudulent Road Accident Fund claims
Cape Town housing ‘mediator’ interdicted from accessing buildings, making threats
Maverick News

Cape Town housing ‘mediator’ interdicted from accessing buildings, making threats
Hawks move to collar one of their own over alleged extensive Lottery corruption
Maverick News

Hawks move to collar one of their own over alleged extensive Lottery corruption
The magic behind the meteoric rise of Tyla, Grammy award winner and Queen of Popiano
Culture

The magic behind the meteoric rise of Tyla, Grammy award winner and Queen of Popiano
House burns down, roads closed as firefighters battle blaze in Kalk Bay
Maverick News

House burns down, roads closed as firefighters battle blaze in Kalk Bay

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options