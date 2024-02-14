Bafana Bafana arrived home to a fanfare of celebration at OR Tambo International Airport at 4am on Wednesday, 14 February. One of the Bafana Bafana’s highlights, other than a first semifinal berth in 24 years, was eliminating pre-tournament favourites Morocco in the round of 16. Before returning home with a second-ever bronze medal in the continental competition.
South Africans turned up in their hundreds to welcome Bafana Bafana upon their arrival at the OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday, 14 February. This in spite the team arriving in the early hours of the morning, as they landed at 4am on 14 February 2024. (Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)
Striker Evidence Makgopa (centre) was one of the players that Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos put his faith in throughout the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations. Despite the striker only scoring one goal in the showpiece, he was integral to South Africa’s foray to their first semifinals since 2000. (Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)
The players will now return to their respective clubs. However, with the performances displayed at the Africa Cup of Nations, they may be making moves to bigger clubs than the ones they currently represent. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
Bafana Bafana have played in front of empty stadiums for years now. The team will hope that this will change following their Africa Cup of Nations heroics. (Photo:Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
Comments - Please login in order to comment.