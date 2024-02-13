COOL STARTER
What’s cooking today: Watermelon salad with pancetta and feta
The gorgeous sweetness of watermelon does not only have to be eaten as a thirst-quenching fruit in the middle of a hot day. It can be turned into the centrepiece of a salad such as this one with feta, pancetta, nectarine and chilli, finished with a simple Asian dressing.
Watermelon makes a delicious salad, as a starter or light lunch. Feta goes well with it, as do bacon or pancetta, or ham for that matter, and a touch of red chilli adds to its savoury flair.
It’s ridiculously easy to put together, and if you cut the watermelon into neat wedges it can look great when plated up.
I’m not giving specific quantities as this is a moveable feast: just use as much as makes sense depending on how many you’re serving and whether it’s a starter or meal in its own right.
Ingredients
Watermelon, sliced in wedges
Nectarine, in slim half-moon slivers
Red chillies, seeded and diced finely
Feta, crumbled or in slim strips
Pancetta, in thin slivers
Mint leaves
Dressing:
Sweet soy sauce
Mirin
Black pepper and salt to taste
Method
Arrange wedges attractively and place bits of the other ingredients on and around them.
Mix together equal quantities of mirin and sweet soy sauce and drizzle over. Season with salt and ground black pepper. Garnish with small mint leaves. DM
Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Writer 2023, jointly with TGIFood columnist Anna Trapido. Order his book, foodSTUFF, here
Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.
This dish is photographed on a plate by Mervyn Gers Ceramics.
