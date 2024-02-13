TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Watermelon salad with pancetta and feta

Tony Jackman’s watermelon salad with nectarine, pancetta and feta, served on matte black oblong platters by Mervyn Gers. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
13 Feb 2024
The gorgeous sweetness of watermelon does not only have to be eaten as a thirst-quenching fruit in the middle of a hot day. It can be turned into the centrepiece of a salad such as this one with feta, pancetta, nectarine and chilli, finished with a simple Asian dressing.

Watermelon makes a delicious salad, as a starter or light lunch. Feta goes well with it, as do bacon or pancetta, or ham for that matter, and a touch of red chilli adds to its savoury flair.

It’s ridiculously easy to put together, and if you cut the watermelon into neat wedges it can look great when plated up.

I’m not giving specific quantities as this is a moveable feast: just use as much as makes sense depending on how many you’re serving and whether it’s a starter or meal in its own right.

Ingredients

Watermelon, sliced in wedges

Nectarine, in slim half-moon slivers

Red chillies, seeded and diced finely

Feta, crumbled or in slim strips

Pancetta, in thin slivers

Mint leaves

Dressing:

Sweet soy sauce

Mirin

Black pepper and salt to taste

Method

Arrange wedges attractively and place bits of the other ingredients on and around them.

Mix together equal quantities of mirin and sweet soy sauce and drizzle over. Season with salt and ground black pepper. Garnish with small mint leaves. DM

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Writer 2023, jointly with TGIFood columnist Anna Trapido. Order his book, foodSTUFF, here

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.

This dish is photographed on a plate by Mervyn Gers Ceramics.

