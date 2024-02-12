Business Maverick

BUSINESS REFLECTION

After the Bell: The Fragile Five are fragile no more

After the Bell: The Fragile Five are fragile no more
The Fragile Five. | Mumbai, India. (Photo: Dhiraj Singh / Bloomberg) | Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg) | Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo: Chris McGrath / Getty Images) | Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Dwayne Senior / Bloomberg) | Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo: Oli Scarff / Getty Images)
By Tim Cohen
12 Feb 2024
0

Even as someone who believes in the utility of markets, I still relish the occasions when markets get things wrong.

Markets are useful, as any economist will tell you, because they reveal prices as opposed to a theoretical notion of what the price should be; in so doing, they balance supply and demand. They are, at their best, self-regulating and automatic, and allow buyers and sellers to bond in a kind of tacit mutual agreement. They are amazing — a tribute to the ingenuity of the industrial world and its underpinning of prosperity. It’s no accident that this discovery of markets’ utility coincided with the Enlightenment. And delightfully, markets can also be wrong.  

The reason markets can be and often are wrong allows for several social benefits. First, it gives economists endless hours of fun debating why things didn’t turn out as they should have. Second, it gives university economics lecturers plenty of space to conjure up theories about why markets respond inappropriately. 

Of course, being wrong also has its downsides. Either buyers or sellers are going to get burnt, which is never pleasant. That markets are sometimes wrong gives a certain kind of politician licence to say markets are generally wrong, which is always dangerous. But markets are generally not wrong and are most often shockingly right.

I was reminded by an article on Bloomberg of a notion that was circulating in the bond markets a decade ago, which was given the moniker “the Fragile Five”. Turns out, the Fragile Five were not fragile at all — at least not all of them. The term was coined by a banker, natch, from Morgan Stanley to describe five countries that seemed vulnerable to bond market pressure. 

The five countries were India, Indonesia, Turkey, South Africa and Brazil. I suspect ordinary people don’t realise how ominous this kind of description can be, partly because the global bond market is so poorly understood. It’s poorly understood because it largely happens in such large denominations and in a very distant kind of way. 

Of course, it’s crucial because a) it is so huge, and b) it determines how much and at what rate governments can borrow money, among other things. That is an activity which governments have been using over the past decade like kids in a candy store. Anyone who isn’t a little bit frightened by governments with seemingly no end to their desire to borrow has not been concentrating.  

The most common way of expressing this concern is to follow the cost of insurance taken out by lenders to cover the possibility that governments or private entities will fail to pay back a bond, which is essentially just a sophisticated IOU. That is called a credit default swap (CDS), an instrument we got to know rather well during the 2008 financial crisis because it’s also possible for the issuer of the insurance to default, and then you have a Big Problem. It’s called a “swap” because it allows an investor to swap its credit risk with another investor. 

In the interim, credit default swaps tell you very graphically how the market views country risk because they are very sensitive and volatile. In any event, over the past decade, the CDSes of two of the Fragile Five countries, India and Indonesia, have turned around dramatically.

Both countries responded aggressively to their categorisation as members of the group. They reformed their financial systems and developed the habit of economic growth under reformist prime ministers Narendra Modi (India) and Joko Widodo (Indonesia). Both are up for election this year and in both cases their victories are widely anticipated and unlikely to cause financial ruffles. 

The value of the CDSes of both countries is now a fraction of what it was a decade ago. India’s five-year credit default swaps have dropped by about 85% from their 2013 peak, while similar maturity CDSes on Indonesia’s debt have fallen by 70% in the same period. 

Oddly, it turns out that the country where the worry was most appropriate was Turkey, whose president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, went in exactly the opposite direction, forcing interest rates lower more or less by decree and trying to manipulate the currency. This policy was eventually abandoned, but Turkish CDSes still bear the stigma. They are now higher than they were a decade ago, although they have come down substantially since Turkey reacquired continental economics. 

Brazil and SA fill out the middle slot and are just a little bit better than they were 10 years ago, although Brazil’s CDSes rose very high for a time.

Yet, all in all, this evolution does reflect something of a changing world. I don’t think anyone would dare use a classification like that in the near future, particularly in reference to India and Indonesia. The world has swung on its axis, as it does, and big Asia is fragile no more. DM   

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

The magic behind the meteoric rise of Tyla, Grammy award winner and Queen of Popiano
Culture

The magic behind the meteoric rise of Tyla, Grammy award winner and Queen of Popiano
Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
Business Maverick

Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
House burns down, roads closed as dozens of firefighters battle raging blaze in Kalk Bay
Maverick News

House burns down, roads closed as dozens of firefighters battle raging blaze in Kalk Bay
ANC given five days to release contentious cadre deployment records to DA
Maverick News

ANC given five days to release contentious cadre deployment records to DA
Gwede MIA again while ecologically important Rietvlei and surrounding communities at risk
South Africa

Gwede MIA again while ecologically important Rietvlei and surrounding communities at risk

TOP READS IN SECTION

The magic behind the meteoric rise of Tyla, Grammy award winner and Queen of Popiano
Culture

The magic behind the meteoric rise of Tyla, Grammy award winner and Queen of Popiano
Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
Business Maverick

Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
Asleep at the wheel — President Cyril Ramaphosa, a non-Energizer Bunny
Maverick News

Asleep at the wheel — President Cyril Ramaphosa, a non-Energizer Bunny
Opposition bays for blood in upcoming elections after Ramaphosa's State of the Nation stump of a speech
Maverick News

Opposition bays for blood in upcoming elections after Ramaphosa's State of the Nation stump of a speech
New US Bill calls on the Biden administration to review America’s relations with SA
Maverick News

New US Bill calls on the Biden administration to review America’s relations with SA

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options