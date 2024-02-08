Defend Truth

PHOTO ESSAY

Sona 2024: Riches and rags — images tell the tale of two South Africas

Sona 2024: Riches and rags — images tell the tale of two South Africas
A picketer with organisations South African Concerned Widows and Widows Voice cries as police move the groups away from the barricade around Cape Town City Hall on 8 February 2024 (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)
By Tamsin Metelerkamp and Kyra Wilkinson
08 Feb 2024
0

The 2024 State of the Nation Address in the City of Cape Town was a study in contrasts. Just metres from the red carpet, where politicians displayed their best evening wear, men and women slept on pavements with only ragged blankets for cover. While most cameras were trained on the country’s leaders, picketing widows and community groups were being hustled away from the security barricade by police. Outside the nearby St George’s Cathedral, activists hosted a ‘people’s Sona’, where they warned of a country in crisis.

The People’s Sona attendees participate in the painting of banners, 8 February 2024. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

‘Cry of the Xcluded’ members join in song at the People’s Sona. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

Read more in Daily Maverick: SONA blog

Kashiefa Achmat speaks out against the austerity measures and lack of accountability in government at the People’s Sona. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

Saftu representive Abeedah Adams draws attention to the housing crisis in around the City of Cape Town. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

Members of the public peer through the fence while government officials arrive at Cape Town City Hall for Sona 2024. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

Senior Chief Franswha Gallie of the Koopman’s Chainouqua Royal House and his wife Senior Chief Tereza Callie share with Daily Maverick that they hope Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the rights of first nation’s groups at Sona 2024. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

Police attempt to move picketing members of the People’s Movement for Change from their spot next to the barricade around Cape Town City Hall. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

Members of the public express their grievances oustide the barricade around Cape Town City Hall, as they are asked to move by police. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

The barricade divides members of the public from military personnel, as goverment officals arrive for Sona 2024. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

Nnccourrllsson, who lives on the street, near Cape Town Magistrates’ Court. His tent was removed by police on Monday. He expresses his support for the ANC. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

A picketer with the South African Concerned Widows and Widows Voice argues with SAPS officials as the picketers are moved away from the barricade around Cape Town City Hall. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

Members of the public stand against the fence and watch as Sona 2024 guests pose for photographs. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Hawks arrest Eskom manager in connection with R1m fraud at power utility
Maverick News

Hawks arrest Eskom manager in connection with R1m fraud at power utility
President Ramaphosa’s 2024 State of the Nation Address
Maverick News

President Ramaphosa’s 2024 State of the Nation Address
Per-Sona non grata: EFF leader Malema, five others fail to overturn suspension
Maverick News

Per-Sona non grata: EFF leader Malema, five others fail to overturn suspension
With an eye on the polls, Ramaphosa talks up government achievements and makes an array of promises
Maverick News

With an eye on the polls, Ramaphosa talks up government achievements and makes an array of promises
Villagers alarmed by prescription drugs and other medical waste ‘dumping’ on Wild Coast beaches
Maverick News

Villagers alarmed by prescription drugs and other medical waste ‘dumping’ on Wild Coast beaches

TOP READS IN SECTION

Hawks arrest Eskom manager in connection with R1m fraud at power utility
Maverick News

Hawks arrest Eskom manager in connection with R1m fraud at power utility
Markus Jooste’s ‘lover’ Berdine Odendaal loses bid to appeal blocking of suspected ill-gotten gains
Maverick News

Markus Jooste’s ‘lover’ Berdine Odendaal loses bid to appeal blocking of suspected ill-gotten gains
Anguished families believe ICJ case shows SA has power to get two engineers released from Equatorial Guinea
Africa

Anguished families believe ICJ case shows SA has power to get two engineers released from Equatorial Guinea
Cape Town spends millions on a broken water treatment plant — critics say it’s money down the drain
Maverick News

Cape Town spends millions on a broken water treatment plant — critics say it’s money down the drain
Promises, promises: Following up on Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2023 State of the Nation pledges
Maverick News

Promises, promises: Following up on Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2023 State of the Nation pledges

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options