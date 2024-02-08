Business Maverick

LOGISTICS CRISIS

Kumba warns that Transnet rail woes continue to ‘pressure value chain’, flags higher earnings

Kumba warns that Transnet rail woes continue to ‘pressure value chain’, flags higher earnings
A dumper truck carries excavated iron ore at the Sishen open cast mine, operated by Kumba Iron Ore. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Ed Stoddard
08 Feb 2024
0

Kumba Iron Ore said on Thursday that its unfolding rail challenges saw it send 19% less of its product to port in Q4 2023 than it did in Q3, and it further warned that ‘logistics capacity is expected to remain constrained over the medium-term’. But prices and rand weakness came to the rescue as it flagged higher earnings.

The costs of South Africa’s logistics crisis are mounting, and Kumba is the latest company to add them up.

“Following the completion of the annual logistics maintenance shutdown by Transnet in October 2023, rail performance challenges continued to place significant pressure on our value chain. Ore railed to Saldanha Bay Port decreased by 19% in Q4 2023 compared to Q3 2023, resulting in on-mine stockpiles increasing to unsustainable levels,” Kumba CEO Mpumi Zikalala said in a statement.

“Production rates were therefore moderated in December 2023 to alleviate this pressure. Consequently, production volumes decreased by 26% to 7.2 million tonnes (Mt) from 9.7 Mt in Q3 2023.”

Kumba, a unit of Anglo American, has been bedevilled by rail problems.

Mother nature has played its role with locust swarms — of all things — impacting volumes at times, as the critters release an oily substance when they are crushed en masse on the tracks that reduce traction.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Let us spray: Kumba Iron Ore confronts biblical plague of locusts to boost rail performance

But most of the challenges relate to Transnet’s ongoing journey off the rails, with rampant copper cable theft and general mismanagement grounding trains.

“Kumba is committed to supporting the key measures undertaken by the National Logistics Crisis Committee to improve the logistics network,” the company said in reference to one of a trio of business/government initiatives — the others focused on power and crime — that have been established to address the key constraints to South Africa’s economy.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Transnet’s critical operation and financial situation extends from bad to worse

“However, an extended period of under-performance by Transnet has led to mine stockpile constraints, impacting production. Due to the amount of work required to rectify the situation, the logistics capacity is expected to remain constrained over the medium term,” the company said.

Despite these problems, Kumba still expects headline earnings to rise between 18% and 31% for 2023 compared to 2022; whole basic earnings may be as much as 51% higher.

“The increase in earnings for the period is largely attributable to the higher average realised FOB [free on board] export ore price and weaker Rand/US$ exchange rate, relative to the comparative period,” the company said.

Kumba releases its results on 20 February earnings would have been even higher were it not for the logistical woes. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Hawks arrest Eskom manager in connection with R1m fraud at power utility
Maverick News

Hawks arrest Eskom manager in connection with R1m fraud at power utility
Per-Sona non grata: EFF leader Malema, five others fail to overturn suspension
Maverick News

Per-Sona non grata: EFF leader Malema, five others fail to overturn suspension
Massive Gugulethu housing project for families evicted under Group Areas act dead in the water
Maverick News

Massive Gugulethu housing project for families evicted under Group Areas act dead in the water
Anguished families believe ICJ case shows SA has power to get two engineers released from Equatorial Guinea
Africa

Anguished families believe ICJ case shows SA has power to get two engineers released from Equatorial Guinea
Villagers alarmed by prescription drugs and other medical waste ‘dumping’ on Wild Coast beaches
Maverick News

Villagers alarmed by prescription drugs and other medical waste ‘dumping’ on Wild Coast beaches

TOP READS IN SECTION

Hawks arrest Eskom manager in connection with R1m fraud at power utility
Maverick News

Hawks arrest Eskom manager in connection with R1m fraud at power utility
Markus Jooste’s ‘lover’ Berdine Odendaal loses bid to appeal blocking of suspected ill-gotten gains
Maverick News

Markus Jooste’s ‘lover’ Berdine Odendaal loses bid to appeal blocking of suspected ill-gotten gains
Anguished families believe ICJ case shows SA has power to get two engineers released from Equatorial Guinea
Africa

Anguished families believe ICJ case shows SA has power to get two engineers released from Equatorial Guinea
Cape Town spends millions on a broken water treatment plant — critics say it’s money down the drain
Maverick News

Cape Town spends millions on a broken water treatment plant — critics say it’s money down the drain
Promises, promises: Following up on Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2023 State of the Nation pledges
Maverick News

Promises, promises: Following up on Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2023 State of the Nation pledges

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options