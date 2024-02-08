Business Maverick

EASY, TIGER

Jungle Oats pulled back into line over health claims on its labels

Jungle Oats pulled back into line over health claims on its labels
Illustrative image | Jungle Oats’ range of beverages. (Photo: Supplied)
By Georgina Crouth
08 Feb 2024
0

You might want to think twice when food companies make outlandish claims about the supposed health benefits of their products.

Need a quick immunity boost? What about something to improve focus? Or perhaps give the old ticker some love? You might have to look elsewhere for a health boost because food producers in South Africa are forbidden from making health claims about their products. 

The Health Department, following a complaint against Tiger Brands’ non-compliant labelling for its Jungle Oats range of drinks, has forced the FMCG giant to relabel its products. 

The five Jungle Oats range of beverages variously declared some benefits for heart (“heart wellness”), digestion (“digestive well-being”), focus (“brain support”), immunity (“immunity support”) and protein (“energy boost”).

 Such statements are prohibited under various sections of the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act, specifically section 9, labelled “prohibited statements”, which says subject to the provisions of the Medicines Act, the words “cure”, “restore”, “heal” or any other medicinal or therapeutic claim which, through words, graphics, pictorials or other representations, suggest or imply that a food or substance of a food can “cure, diagnose, treat, mitigate, modify, prevent, restore or correct any disease, abnormal physical or mental state or somatic, psychic or organic function in man, including the symptoms thereof; excluding those explicitly permitted by certain health claims”.

The Jungle Oats Drinks were heavily promoted in the media, with product giveaways on radio and specials in stores.

‘Valuable feedback’

When asked about the health claims, Tiger Brands at first told Daily Maverick that they had received “valuable feedback from stakeholders on our new Jungle Oats Drinks product range and we are actively reviewing the feedback received to enable us to take appropriate action.

“Tiger Brands takes compliance with food labelling regulations very seriously and is committed to principles underlying our food law and regulations. We do not in any way condone product labelling which does not support these principles.”

It did not respond to a follow-up question about how a food corporation could release such a product without knowing that health claims like these were non-compliant, because entire teams are tasked with product development and labelling, which would be signed off by a senior member of staff.

This week, Tiger Brands revealed that, after interaction with the Department of Health, Jungle Oats had reviewed the packaging design of its Jungle Oats Drinks range. 

“The new packaging is in the process of being rolled out and will be available on shelves in the coming weeks.

jungle oats health claims

The new Oat Drink labels are devoid of health claims, stating simply their flavours and vitamin content. (Photo: Jungle Oats)

Azure Fey, the spokesperson for Tiger Brands said Jungle Oats’ primary objective was to inform consumers about the health benefits of its products using simple and unambiguous language on the front of the pack. 

“Additionally, comprehensive details regarding the functional vitamins and minerals contained within the products are provided on the back of the packaging to ensure transparency and understanding for consumers.” 

The old packaging was stopped in December, she added, so consumers should start seeing it come through on shelves very soon. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Hawks arrest Eskom manager in connection with R1m fraud at power utility
Maverick News

Hawks arrest Eskom manager in connection with R1m fraud at power utility
Per-Sona non grata: EFF leader Malema, five others fail to overturn suspension
Maverick News

Per-Sona non grata: EFF leader Malema, five others fail to overturn suspension
Massive Gugulethu housing project for families evicted under Group Areas act dead in the water
Maverick News

Massive Gugulethu housing project for families evicted under Group Areas act dead in the water
Anguished families believe ICJ case shows SA has power to get two engineers released from Equatorial Guinea
Africa

Anguished families believe ICJ case shows SA has power to get two engineers released from Equatorial Guinea
Villagers alarmed by prescription drugs and other medical waste ‘dumping’ on Wild Coast beaches
Maverick News

Villagers alarmed by prescription drugs and other medical waste ‘dumping’ on Wild Coast beaches

TOP READS IN SECTION

Wagner has a new name tag but still plunders Africa’s minerals
Africa

Wagner has a new name tag but still plunders Africa’s minerals
After the Bell: You may prefer to sit out Sona 2024. Don’t
South Africa

After the Bell: You may prefer to sit out Sona 2024. Don’t
Transnet to open up third-party rail network access from April
Business Maverick

Transnet to open up third-party rail network access from April
Sibanye-Stillwater's Froneman - Business must be ‘outspoken’ about the high cost of state failures
Maverick News

Sibanye-Stillwater's Froneman – Business must be ‘outspoken’ about the high cost of state failures
Worrying trends emerge for South Africa’s wine industry
South Africa

Worrying trends emerge for South Africa’s wine industry

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options