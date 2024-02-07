Mothobi Mvala of South Africa (left) and Victor Osimhen of Nigeria (centre) and Ronwen Williams of South Africa (right) during their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations semifinal held at Peace Stadium in Bouake, Ivory Coast, on 7 February 2024. Nigeria won a penalty shoot-out 4-2. (Photo: Djaffar Ladjal / BackpagePix)

Bafana Bafana are still without a victory against Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) following a semifinal clash that ended 1-1 after 120 minutes before the Super Eagles vanquished the South Africans 4-2 on penalties to advance to the final in Ivory Coast.

Nigeria had lost five of their previous six Afcon semifinals, but survived some nervous moments to book a place in Sunday’s decider against either hosts Ivory Coast or Democratic Republic of the Congo, who were still playing in the second semifinal at the time of publishing.

During an enthralling encounter resembling the famous Thrilla in Manila fight between boxing greats Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, South Africa and Nigeria went blow-for-blow.

On paper, South Africa opted for a defensive approach, with Hugo Broos electing to play a three-man defence, putting Siyanda Xulu in for Thapelo Morena.

Despite that approach, the South Africans dominated large chunks of the game, utilising their ball possession to create chances. However, they could not convert these as they lacked the crucial final touch.

The Nigerians were no slouches either. Their lethal attack, led by African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen and bolstered by Ademola Lookman and Moses Simon, demanded that South Africa’s defence stay alert.

The deadlock was broken in the 67th minute after Mothobi Mvala — who has been one of South Africa’s best players at this Afcon — fouled Osimhen in the box.

Egyptian referee Amin Mohamed Omar pointed to the penalty spot and Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong blasted the ball past Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and penalty-saving specialist Ronwen Williams.

Then, just when the Super Eagles thought they had killed off the game with an Osimhen tap-in in the 86th minute, the video assistant referee (VAR) brought play back.

Following a television review by on-field referee Omar, the script was flipped. After his review, the Egyptian referee pointed to the spot for a foul on Percy Tau in the build-up to Nigeria’s counterattack.

Teboho Mokoena stepped up and did the job for Bafana Bafana, levelling the score.

Khuliso Mudau spurned a golden opportunity to win the game for Bafana Bafana in the dying moments. The Mamelodi Sundowns fullback skied the ball after Nigerian keeper Stanley Nwabali, who is based in South Africa, spilt a venomous Mokoena shot.

The game went into extra time and while both teams had chances to score, they appeared lethargic.

Then it was down to penalties, which Nigeria won 4-2 after Mokoena and striker Evidence Makgopa fluffed their attempts.

Nigeria now have a chance to claim a fourth African title, adding to those they claimed in 1980, 1994 and 2013.

As for Bafana, they have an opportunity to clinch a consolatory bronze medal in Saturday’s “best loser” match. DM