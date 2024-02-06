Business Maverick

MINING INDABA: FREIGHT FAILINGS

Transnet to open up third-party rail network access from April

Transnet to open up third-party rail network access from April
Freight wagons transport coal from the Mafube open-cast coal mine in Mpumalanga to Richards Bay coal terminal. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Neesa Moodley
06 Feb 2024
0

‘We need a multi-modal approach to satisfy our freight demand. At the worst of times recently, the inefficiencies in rail cost us R1-billion a day, while the inefficiencies at the ports amount to a loss of R200-million a day.’

Transnet is planning to open up third-party access to the rail network from April this year, delegates at the Investing in African Mining Indaba 2024 heard this week.

Andrew Shaw, chief strategy and planning officer at Transnet, says third-party access will open up following public consultation.

“There is considerable opportunity for enhancing rail’s ability to move minerals and manufactured products. The idea is for third-party access to the network so that additional operators can operate and compete with the state-owned operator and provide services to a multitude of customers,” he said.

In October last year, Transnet Freight Rail cancelled a conditional contract with Traxtion Sheltam, which had emerged as a successful bidder in November 2022 to operate the Kroonstad to East London railway line.

When it comes to volumes moved, Minerals Council SA chief economist Hugo Pienaar says coal export data for 2023 suggests about a third of coal exported was transported to ports via trucks rather than rail.

According to the South African Association of Freight Forwarders, South Africa’s freight demand is high, at nearly 500 billion tonne-kilometres.

“We need a multi-modal approach to satisfy our freight demand. At the worst of times recently, the inefficiencies in rail cost us R1-billion a day, while the inefficiencies at the ports amount to a loss of R200-million a day.

“These numbers are staggering – clearly highlighting the magnitude of the current problems and the desperate need to overturn them,” observed Dr Juanita Maree, chief executive of the SA Association of Freight Forwarders.

Public-private partnerships

Jonathan Veeran, partner and a mining expert from Webber Wentzel, says initiatives to improve freight logistics are welcome, but the tangible impact on current operational challenges, particularly on export, requires clearer articulation and demonstrably faster results.

“Public-private partnerships (PPPs) offer an effective way to expedite infrastructure development. The government should create an environment conducive to PPPs, fostering deeper collaboration with private investors and leveraging their expertise and capital, rather than preventing the realisation of benefits of PPPs, from being stalled (or aborted) because of excessive red tape and unnecessary regulatory hurdles,” Veeran says.

The mutual cooperation agreement between Transnet and Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) seems to be an example of a functional relationship.

The recent delivery of seven full sets of batteries procured by RBCT is expected to improve the reliability of Transnet Freight Rail’s available locomotive fleet.

Procurement of locomotive spares – batteries and compressors – is one of the joint initiatives Transnet and RBCT embarked on following the conclusion of the agreement. In this regard, orders were placed for 50 compressors and 1,800 batteries (100 full sets of batteries).

The 100 full sets of batteries are scheduled to be delivered by the end of April 2024. Transnet is forecasting to rail 49mt of export coal to RBCT against a declared capacity of 60mt for the financial year ending March 2024.

Freight Logistics Roadmap

The Freight Logistics Roadmap that the industry is pinning its hopes on proposes three areas of intervention:

  • Operations and rolling stock improvements: This includes returning long-standing locomotives to service through agreements with original equipment manufacturers to ensure a supply of spares.
  • Security and safety of the rail network: collaboration with law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of the network.
  • A capital investment programme for expansion plans and to sustain operations. DM
Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Western Cape health professionals make united appeal for ‘catastrophic budget cuts’ to be halted
Maverick News

Western Cape health professionals make united appeal for ‘catastrophic budget cuts’ to be halted
Sibanye-Stillwater's Froneman - Business must be ‘outspoken’ about the high cost of state failures
Maverick News

Sibanye-Stillwater's Froneman – Business must be ‘outspoken’ about the high cost of state failures
Worrying trends emerge for South Africa’s wine industry
South Africa

Worrying trends emerge for South Africa’s wine industry
Four days and counting — Central Karoo towns in critical scramble for water, generators after storms kill power supply
Maverick News

Four days and counting — Central Karoo towns in critical scramble for water, generators after storms kill power supply
SA Navy’s underwater explosives exercises to be moved from Simon’s Town MPA after public protests
Maverick News

SA Navy’s underwater explosives exercises to be moved from Simon’s Town MPA after public protests

TOP READS IN SECTION

Dramatic decline in electoral support of ANC clear from new national poll
Op-eds

Dramatic decline in electoral support of ANC clear from new national poll
A question for Washington and Pretoria: Do African lives matter?
Maverick News

A question for Washington and Pretoria: Do African lives matter?
New poll confirms ANC slide – desperate South Africans want new options
Maverick News

New poll confirms ANC slide – desperate South Africans want new options
Latest poll shows ANC’s rocky road to election, with coalition potholes ahead
South Africa

Latest poll shows ANC’s rocky road to election, with coalition potholes ahead
Can Thabo Mbeki make the ANC great again? It’s complicated
Maverick News

Can Thabo Mbeki make the ANC great again? It’s complicated

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options