On Tuesday Eskom said plans to repair infrastructure that was severely damaged by inclement weather in parts of the Karoo over the weekend were “well under way”, with a number of teams working on complex operations to restore electricity supply to the affected towns.

Since Saturday, parts of the Karoo, including towns in the Northern and Western Cape, have been without electricity following a power outage. At the time Eskom said it had been caused by gale-force winds and heavy rain which damaged the Laingsburg/Touwsrivier 132kV power lines. Many municipalities were affected.

The utility said on Tuesday that while some customers in Sutherland and Buffelspoort had been brought back online, others in parts of Sutherland, Roggeveld, Laingsburg, Ladismith, Leeu Gamka, Swartberg, Merweville, Matjiesfontein, Prince Albert, Fraserburg and surrounding areas were still without power.

“Eskom has sourced three 315kVA generators which are available for the temporary use of critical and essential loads. Specialised equipment, which includes a 55-tonne crane and a 20-tonne jackhammer, is required for rock drilling and planting of the electricity structures. Additional construction teams and contractors from the Eastern Cape have been called in to support the recovery operation,” said Eskom general manager in the Cape Coastal Cluster, Mbulelo Yedwa.

Load shedding exemption requests were being considered – where the network and the load allowed – particularly for towns supporting the affected areas while the recovery was in progress. These included the Beaufort West Municipality which was exempted so it could support water-provision operations in affected Central Karoo towns.

“The estimated time for the full restoration of electricity will be communicated in due course,” said Eskom and apologised for the inconvenience. It also pleaded with affected customers to remain patient while the recovery operation was in progress.

5 litre bottles of water handed out

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers has already sent aid to some of the hardest-hit towns, such as Laingsburg, Prince Albert, Leeu Gamka and Merweville. It said requests had been for water, since most of the towns’ boreholes could not function without electricity. The organisation will be distributing 5l bottled water to all major hospitals, clinics, old age homes and schools in affected areas.

The Western Cape government said on Tuesday that Eskom had briefed a meeting with senior provincial government officials on plans to restore power, while the Provincial Disaster Management Centre had also briefed them on plans to help residents to access critical services such as water, health and education, and ensure food security.

MEC for local government, environmental affairs and development planning Anton Bredell said the provincial government would focus on essential services such as drinking water and wastewater, as well as the functioning of public services such as schools and hospitals. “We need to ensure our hospitals and schools have water and sufficient diesel to run generators. We are also sending generators to institutions that do not currently have generators,” he said.

A generator had been sent from the Overberg District Municipality and was being installed in Laingsburg for water treatment, and one from the Garden Route Municipality was being installed in Matjiesfontein on Tuesday, while another from Bitou Municipality would be taken to Prince Albert on Tuesday for water provision.

Generators from the Western Cape health department would be installed in central business areas such as Prince Albert and Laingsburg. Eskom had also sent generators to Laingsburg, Prince Albert and Ladismith.

Bredell said traffic services were on hand to help with logistics as “abnormal” vehicles were preparing to transport needed materials to the Karoo, to which Eskom’s specialist teams were on route.

“We are acknowledging your frustration and anxiety. We are supporting Eskom in every way possible to get power back as fast as possible with your safety and well-being central to each action we take,” he said. DM