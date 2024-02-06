Business Maverick

RAND-RIGGING SAGA

Competition Commission presses ahead to ConCourt with currency manipulation case against banks

Competition Commission presses ahead to ConCourt with currency manipulation case against banks
Investec. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg) | Credit Suisse. (Photo: Arnd Wiegmann / Bloomberg) | HSBC Holdings. (Photo: Hollie Adams / Bloomberg) | JP Morgan Chase & Co. (Photo: Leon Neal / Getty Images) | BNP Paribas. (Photo: Chesnot / Getty Images)
By Ray Mahlaka
06 Feb 2024
0

The competition watchdog wants to appeal against an earlier ruling that dismissed charges against most of the local and international commercial banks accused of currency manipulation. It is forging ahead with charges against 13 commercial banks.

The Competition Commission’s long-running currency manipulation case against commercial banks is set to intensify, with the matter now heading to the Constitutional Court. 

The competition watchdog has approached the Constitutional Court to appeal against an earlier ruling that dismissed currency manipulation charges against 23 of the 28 implicated commercial banks based in South Africa and overseas. 

In January 2024, the Competition Commission suffered a major setback when the Competition Appeal Court dismissed the inclusion of most banks in its forex rigging case involving the US dollar-South African rand currency pair more than a decade ago. 

This is because the commission failed to support its case with evidence to prove that most of the banks conspired to manipulate the rand, and failed to demonstrate that the alleged actions of currency traders at banks harmed South Africa’s economy.  

The commission’s central argument is that currency traders at the 28 local and international banks entered into a general agreement or “single overarching conspiracy” to collude on prices for bids, offers and bid-offer spreads for spot trades in relation to currency trading. 

In doing so, they allegedly used platforms such as the Reuters currency trading platform and the Bloomberg instant messaging system (chat room), as well as telephone conversations and meetings, to coordinate their alleged collusive trading activities.

However, the Competition Appeal Court ruled that there was insufficient evidence proffered by the commission that joining the messaging systems or being part of them would automatically constitute traders partaking in a “single overarching conspiracy” to rig currency trades. 

The Reuters and Bloomberg information and messaging platforms, which the commission relied on for its case, were primarily platforms for news and not where trades were executed.

The commission even had basic facts wrong, such as incorrectly linking currency traders to banks they did not work for, and included in its case holding companies of banks that did not trade in currencies.

The Competition Appeal Court also dismissed the commission’s case because it did not have the jurisdiction to prosecute some international banks that did not have operations in South Africa. 

The court dismissed charges against banks including Nedbank, FirstRand, Credit Suisse Group, Bank of America, Australia and New Zealand Banking, Commerz­bank, Nomura, HSBC Bank USA, Macquarie Bank and Standard Americas.

The court said five banks — BNP Paribas, JPMorgan, HSBC, Credit Suisse Securities and Investec — still have a case to answer. Apart from Investec, these banks have already pleaded guilty to charges brought by the US Department of Justice in 2015.

The dismissal of the commission’s case against most of the banks raised questions about the regulator’s ability to prosecute high-profile cartel cases or white-collar crimes. The commission is arguably petitioning the Constitutional Court to defend its credibility, which is on the line. 

Apex court appeal 

The commission wants to appeal the ruling at the Constitutional Court and still press ahead with charges against 13 commercial banks, including Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Chase, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, Standard Bank, Nomura International, Commerzbank, Macquarie Bank, HSBC Bank, Bank of America, Nedbank, FirstRand Bank and Standard Americas. 

The commission will not appeal the Competition Appeal Court ruling or forge ahead with charges against the holding companies of Nedbank, FirstRand, Credit Suisse and Standard New York Securities. 

“This appeal will provide the Constitutional Court with an opportunity to pronounce on whether the South African competition authorities have jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute firms that are based outside of the republic whose anti-competitive conduct affects the South African economy,” Commissioner Doris Tshepe said in a statement on 6 February. 

Since the commission launched its case in 2017, it has spent more time defending itself against technical issues raised by banks, such as whether it had jurisdiction over foreign entities, rather than the merits of its case being heard. However, the commission has secured some victories against commercial banks.  

UK-headquartered Standard Chartered recently agreed to pay an administrative penalty of R42.7-million. Citibank paid an administrative penalty of R69.5-million in March 2017, and Barclays plc, Barclays Capital and Absa are cooperating with the commission to be granted leniency. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Western Cape health professionals make united appeal for ‘catastrophic budget cuts’ to be halted
Maverick News

Western Cape health professionals make united appeal for ‘catastrophic budget cuts’ to be halted
Worrying trends emerge for South Africa’s wine industry
South Africa

Worrying trends emerge for South Africa’s wine industry
SA Navy’s underwater explosives exercises to be moved from Simon’s Town MPA after public protests
Maverick News

SA Navy’s underwater explosives exercises to be moved from Simon’s Town MPA after public protests
Sibanye-Stillwater's Froneman - Business must be ‘outspoken’ about the high cost of state failures
Maverick News

Sibanye-Stillwater's Froneman – Business must be ‘outspoken’ about the high cost of state failures
Zambian mining gets huge investment boost under Hichilema — $7bn in two years
Maverick News

Zambian mining gets huge investment boost under Hichilema — $7bn in two years

TOP READS IN SECTION

A question for Washington and Pretoria: Do African lives matter?
Maverick News

A question for Washington and Pretoria: Do African lives matter?
New poll confirms ANC slide – desperate South Africans want new options
Maverick News

New poll confirms ANC slide – desperate South Africans want new options
Can Thabo Mbeki make the ANC great again? It’s complicated
Maverick News

Can Thabo Mbeki make the ANC great again? It’s complicated
SA Navy’s underwater explosives exercises to be moved from Simon’s Town MPA after public protests
Maverick News

SA Navy’s underwater explosives exercises to be moved from Simon’s Town MPA after public protests
Dissecting the VBS elephant six years on - the R2bn fraud, the R500m settlement and the plight of victims
Maverick News

Dissecting the VBS elephant six years on – the R2bn fraud, the R500m settlement and the plight of victims

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options