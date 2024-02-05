Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand shakes hands with Neil Brand of the Proteas after being dismissed during day two of the First Test. (Photo: Joe Allison/Getty Images)

From the moment the South African squad for this series was announced, it was clear the Proteas were going to struggle against one of the world’s most formidable teams. Especially away from home.

By the end of day two of the first Test in Mount Maunganui, the Proteas were 80 for four at stumps, in pursuit of New Zealand’s mammoth 511 first innings total. The struggle was real.

David Bedingham (29) and Keegan Petersen (2) will resume the innings on day three with a mountainous task before them to somehow make a game of it.

Debutant captain Neil Brand, selected as opening bat and occasional spinner, seemingly got his roles confused. He took an impressive six for 119 as the rest of the bowling unit withered on the batting-friendly pitch.

It was the best bowling figures by a captain on debut in Test cricket history and his contribution with the ball was welcome.

But with the bat, his primary task, the skipper edged a ball off the imposing Kyle Jamieson when attempting a leave and was gone for four, late on day two.

Two balls later another debutant — Raynard van Tonder — was trapped leg before without scoring as Jamieson made vital inroads for the home team.

New Zealand were 258 for two at the close of day one. The Proteas were two down with only 26 on the board and were soon 30 for three when opener Eddie Moore, also on debut, fended a brute of a delivery from seamer Matt Henry to Devin Conway at cover point, who made a spectacular, diving catch.

It was a promising 23 from Moore, who will no doubt be batting again quite soon.

Ravindra double ton

The inexperienced squad on tour is doing its best. It’s not the player’s fault they arrived in New Zealand with eight uncapped Test players and only a smattering of Test caps between them.

The reasons for this have been well documented and sadly and inevitably, predictions of struggle against the Black Caps are proving accurate.

Despite their lack of Test experience, dropping a handful of catches and losing wickets — at least in two cases — two poor shots, can be blamed on the players on the field.

Also, winning the toss and choosing to bowl on a wicket that was clearly good for batting, made little sense.

Rachin Ravindra scored 240 and Kane Williamson 118 for the Black Caps as the hosts piled on the runs and misery for most of day two.

Ravindra racked up his runs from 366 balls, the highest Test score at the Bay Oval, which also underlined his class in the red ball game after a strong showing in white ball cricket.

“After I got to my century, Kane came up to me and said, ‘mate, you’re unbelievable’,” Ravindra said after the day’s play. “It’s so surreal. To be receiving that kind of special praise from one of the best batters in the world. It’s the coolest thing I’ve been a part of.

“Playing alongside Kane is always very special. Sharing the crease with someone I idolise so much, life has come full circle for me. It’s a real ‘pinch-me’ moment.

“Seeing him go about his business as usual, with his calmness and timing, and the positions he gets himself into, it was pure batting bliss. As a lover of New Zealand cricket, seeing him still score Test hundreds is unbelievable.

“The way I batted was my natural way of scoring. On that surface, I had to be a little more selective in choosing the balls to score off. Kane was doing well at the other end, so being able to lean on him in the partnership was great.

“I’ve grown up loving ODIs (One-Day Internationals), as you need to have the ability to be patient, while also putting pressure on the bowler, hitting big when need be. However, Test cricket is sort of the pinnacle now. Getting a hard-fought win after five days, that feeling is tough to match.

“This is just a natural progression of my skill sets, and my mental side as a cricketer. With more experience, I’m able to understand myself better.”

Grind

Brand described the day as a “grind” for his team, but would not concede that the match was over, despite the tough situation.

“Today was a real grind for us, but we expected nothing less,” Brand said.

“We didn’t go out to bat with a specific gameplan, I just told Eddie to play his natural game, which he has had success with for his franchise. There were a few strange dismissals today and ideally we’d only have liked to be two down.

“But we have two good batters at the crease in Bedingham and KP (Petersen) and we’re only one good partnership away from being back in the game. That’s the message to our team and we have gone with the extra batter.

“It’s been a tough two days of cricket, but I feel we can still do something special here.” DM