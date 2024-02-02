Team of 2024 aims to emulate Bafana’s greatest Afcon victories

Winning Afcon final captain Neil Tovey of South Africa holds the cup aloft after President Mandela presented it on 3 February 1996. South Africa won 2-0. (Photo: Mark Thompson/ALLSPORT)

They are on the verge of history at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). A Bafana victory over Cape Verde on Saturday evening would signal their first appearance at the semifinal stage of the continental tournament in 24 years.

Between 1957 and 1994, during the first 18 editions of Afcon, South Africa were banned from participating due to their suspension from international soccer because of Apartheid.

But wedged in between, for a brief period between 1996 and 2000, South Africa was a dominant force on the continent. Bafana Bafana made three semi-final appearances in that time, going on to lift the trophy in one, finishing runners up in the other, placing third in 2000.

South Africa put together a scintillating team performance to beat Morocco 2-o on Tuesday in the round of 16, proving that Hugo Broos’ 2024 Bafana Bafana can reach the heights of the national sides that came before.

Below Daily Maverick looks at a few incredible performances that guided South Africa to medal finishes in Afcon in the past.

South Africa vs Cameroon in 1996:

In South Africa’s debut outing in Afcon, they were set against then-two times champions Cameroon. Surprisingly, Bafana Bafana dismantled the Indomitable Lions 3-0 in front of a capacity FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Philemon Masinga and Mark Williams scored two first-half goals before John “Shoes” Moshoeu put the cherry on the cake with a second half netting.

It was the match that gave South Africa belief that they are good enough to compete at this level and set them on the path to Afcon victory at home.

South Africa vs Tunisia in 1996:

South Africa had an all-star team in 1996. Players who went on to become legends of the game such as Andre Arendse, Lucas Radebe, Doctor Khumalo and Shaun Bartlett, to name a few.

In the tournament final, in which they had played five matches and won four, they met a resolute Tunisian side, participating in their first Afcon final.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Shooting stars that have fuelled Bafana’s impressive Afcon run — from Mokoena to Mothwa

Tunisia had scraped their way through the showpiece tournament, winning only two matches, in regular time, to reach the pinnacle in Johannesburg.

It was a clash of two underdogs that very few expected to see in the final, prior to the start of the tournament. Nonetheless, in front of 80,000 people, including former president Nelson Mandela, South Africa took the honours, thanks to super substitute Mark Williams.

The striker replaced Masinga in the 65th minute before netting home twice in the 73rd and 75th minute to send the capacity crowd into jubilation.

After 28 years, the Tunisia victory remains South Africa’s greatest ever achievement on the soccer field.

South Africa vs DR Congo in 1998:

In 1998, South Africa was looking to become the third-ever side to retain an Afcon title and they were well set to do so, making it through to the tournament final hosted in Burkina Faso undefeated.

They were eventually unstuck in the final 2-0 by Egypt. The tournament marked the international arrival of arguably South Africa’s greatest ever star, Benni McCarthy. He finished as the joint-highest goal scorer and player of the tournament.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Hugo Broos can cancel Bafana’s lengthy last-four drought with victory over Cape Verde

While McCarthy scored a group stage hat-trick, four goals in total, against Namibia, it was his performance against DR Congo in the semi-final that really stood out.

After a goalless first half, Congo’s Eddy Bembuana-Keve scored a tidy goal at the start of the second half. With Bafana’s hopes of reaching consecutive finals drifting away, McCarthy slotted an outside of the box thunderbolt to level the scores in the 60th minute.

The teams went to extra time, and with only eight minutes before penalties were to decide the game, Quinton Fortune lofted a delightful ball into the box, which McCarthy controlled before belting into the back of the net with his left foot, exhibiting composure beyond his 21 years. DM

Bafana Bafana take on Cape Verde on Saturday, 3 February. Kickoff is at 10pm.