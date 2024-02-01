Business Maverick

AGE OF (UN)ACCOUNTABILITY

Confidential out-of-court settlement between VBS and KPMG was R500m: source

Confidential out-of-court settlement between VBS and KPMG was R500m: source
VBS Bank. (Photo: Lucas Ledwaba / Mukurukuru) | KPMG. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
By Ed Stoddard and Neesa Moodley
01 Feb 2024
2

Daily Maverick can disclose that the undisclosed controversial out-of-court settlement between auditor KPMG and the liquidator of VBS Bank, Anoosh Rooplal, was R500-million.

A source familiar with the matter told Daily Maverick that the sum was R500-million. The money will be paid to the liquidator to distribute among the creditors, who will likely feel short-changed. 

News that a confidential settlement had been reached sparked a public outcry, including from trade union umbrella group Cosatu.

More than R2-billion was stolen from the bank in an elaborate fraud heist, and KPMG was hauled to court by the liquidator on the grounds that it had signed off on the fraud. 

Rooplal had initially claimed damages of R864-million plus interest, but was sworn to secrecy following the out-of-court settlement. 

Such settlements are usually labelled “confidential”, effectively gagging both parties until the matter is signed off with a court order. 

Rooplal said in response, “by virtue of the confidentiality agreement signed with KPMG, we have no comment”. KPMG said it would respond later today. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Pandor says Israel is ignoring the ICJ order to stop killings in Gaza
Maverick News

Pandor says Israel is ignoring the ICJ order to stop killings in Gaza
Maties must root out toxic and exclusionary culture exposed at Wilgenhof, but is it brave enough?
Op-eds

Maties must root out toxic and exclusionary culture exposed at Wilgenhof, but is it brave enough?
DMRE announces preferred mining cadastre provider – the main partner is first class
Maverick News

DMRE announces preferred mining cadastre provider – the main partner is first class
Rapid water lettuce spread threatens Vaal River — weevils could be the solution
Maverick News

Rapid water lettuce spread threatens Vaal River — weevils could be the solution
Sona no-go for EFF leader Julius Malema and five others after high court bid fails
Maverick News

Sona no-go for EFF leader Julius Malema and five others after high court bid fails

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘Almost apocalyptic’ — Pringle Bay evacuated after another Western Cape inferno
Maverick News

‘Almost apocalyptic’ — Pringle Bay evacuated after another Western Cape inferno
Ramaphosa warns of ‘fightback’ and ‘regime change agenda’ after ICJ ruling
Maverick News

Ramaphosa warns of ‘fightback’ and ‘regime change agenda’ after ICJ ruling
Pandor says Israel is ignoring the ICJ order to stop killings in Gaza
Maverick News

Pandor says Israel is ignoring the ICJ order to stop killings in Gaza
DMRE announces preferred mining cadastre provider – the main partner is first class
Maverick News

DMRE announces preferred mining cadastre provider – the main partner is first class
Maties must root out toxic and exclusionary culture exposed at Wilgenhof, but is it brave enough?
Op-eds

Maties must root out toxic and exclusionary culture exposed at Wilgenhof, but is it brave enough?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options