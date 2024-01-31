Men dressed as carantoñas take part in the San Sebastian procession in Acehúche, Spain, on 20 January. (Photo: Carlos Gil Andreu / Getty Images)

In the Spanish province of Cáceres, which falls in the autonomous community of Extremadura, the town of Acehúche comes together to celebrate Las Carantoñas. Men gather and cover themselves with animal skins to represent wild beast-like creatures that walk the streets during the annual San Sebastian procession.

Women dressed in colourful skirts and shawls and with flowers in their hair sing traditional songs during this religious ceremony. A statue of Saint Sebastian is carried in a procession and the carantoñas bow to the patron saint. The festival ends with the beating of drums, and youngsters set off fireworks. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.