Maverick Life

PHOTO ESSAY

Beasts in the street — scary Las Carantoñas festival celebrates a patron saint

Beasts in the street — scary Las Carantoñas festival celebrates a patron saint
Men dressed as carantoñas take part in the San Sebastian procession in Acehúche, Spain, on 20 January. (Photo: Carlos Gil Andreu / Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
31 Jan 2024
0

Each year on or around 20 January, the town of Acehúche in Spain holds a festival that is considered to be of national interest. It honours Saint Sebastian, who is venerated as a martyr in Catholic and Orthodox churches.

In the Spanish province of Cáceres, which falls in the autonomous community of Extremadura, the town of Acehúche comes together to celebrate Las Carantoñas. Men gather and cover themselves with animal skins to represent wild beast-like creatures that walk the streets during the annual San Sebastian procession. 

Women dressed in colourful skirts and shawls and with flowers in their hair sing traditional songs during this religious ceremony. A statue of Saint Sebastian is carried in a procession and the carantoñas bow to the patron saint. The festival ends with the beating of drums, and youngsters set off fireworks. DM

A man sews a carantoña mask to a costume in Acehuche, Spain, on 20 January 2024. (Photo: Carlos Gil Andreu / Getty Images)

The terrifying face of a carantoña. A person in charge of the festival, known as the mayordomo, goes around the village and chooses the men who will dress up as carantoñas with furs and scary masks. The mayordomo is accompanied by tamborileros (drummers), who fill the streets with music. They all form part of the procession that accompanies the statue of San Sebastian through the village streets until the appearance of the vaca tora (a carantoña with horns and bells) that frightens the rest of the animals. The festival also features folk dances and songs, and the two days end with wine and cakes in the mayordomo’s house. (Photo: Carlos Gil Andreu / Getty Images)

A regaora (young woman) takes part in the Las Carantoñas festival. The role of regaoras is to spread rosemary on the floor of the church and at other sites of the festival. (Photo: Carlos Gil Andreu / Getty Images)

Men dressed as carantoñas pass a row of regaoras in the town of Acehúche. (Photo: Carlos Gil Andreu / Getty Images)

The statue of San Sebastian is taken out of the church in Acehúche by the regaoras. It accompanies the procession through the village. (Photo: Carlos Gil Andreu / Getty Images)

Three men dress up as Carantoñas before taking part in the San Sebastian procession in Acehuche, Spain, on 20 January 2024. (Photo: Carlos Gil Andreu / Getty Images)

Las Carantoñas

A man sets off fireworks during the Las Carantoñas festival. (Photo: Carlos Gil Andreu / Getty Images)

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Lest we forget — Zuma and his little helpers took South Africa on the path of destruction
South Africa

Lest we forget — Zuma and his little helpers took South Africa on the path of destruction
Ramaphosa warns of ‘fightback’ and ‘regime change agenda’ after ICJ ruling
Maverick News

Ramaphosa warns of ‘fightback’ and ‘regime change agenda’ after ICJ ruling
‘I’m a lion farmer. No one takes my lions’: Breeders threaten court action over industry closure
Our Burning Planet

‘I’m a lion farmer. No one takes my lions’: Breeders threaten court action over industry closure
Sona no-go for EFF leader Julius Malema and five others after high court bid fails
Maverick News

Sona no-go for EFF leader Julius Malema and five others after high court bid fails
Clamour over ‘unfair’ Unisa student suspensions amid cheating charges
South Africa

Clamour over ‘unfair’ Unisa student suspensions amid cheating charges

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘Hair relaxers give us cancer’ – a legal campaign by US women sparks interest in SA
DM168

‘Hair relaxers give us cancer’ – a legal campaign by US women sparks interest in SA
‘Horrifying’ — doctor blows whistle on CT scanner disaster at major state hospital
DM168

‘Horrifying’ — doctor blows whistle on CT scanner disaster at major state hospital
Dricus du Plessis sparks explosion in MMA popularity as he blazes a trail for future South African stars
DM168

Dricus du Plessis sparks explosion in MMA popularity as he blazes a trail for future South African stars
A tiny green shoot emerges, with SA set to buck global trend of decelerating growth
DM168

A tiny green shoot emerges, with SA set to buck global trend of decelerating growth
Bulls, Stormers could score as URC heads into Six Nations ‘break’
DM168

Bulls, Stormers could score as URC heads into Six Nations ‘break’

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options