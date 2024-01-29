Defend Truth

‘Something’s got to give’ on poverty and inequality, says DA KZN premier candidate Chris Pappas

uMngeni Municipality mayor and DA KwaZulu-Natal premier candidate Chris Pappas. (Photo: Velani Ludidi)
By Velani Ludidi
29 Jan 2024
uMngeni Mayor Chris Pappas is hoping the infrastructure development he saw in Cape Town can be implemented in KwaZulu-Natal should he become premier.

The mayor of uMngeni municipality and DA KwaZulu-Natal premier candidate Chris Pappas wants to emulate what his party has done in Cape Town in his home province. He said the country’s current trajectory could create a nation of “ama-phara”. 

People in KZN came up with the word ama-phara, he said. It means “parasite”, and is used to describe people who live on the streets, begging for money or performing odd jobs like window washing or car guarding, and who are addicted to whoonga or other drugs. 

“We openly call them ama-phara, forgetting that these are sons, daughters, mothers and fathers. These are people who once had dreams for themselves but have been relegated to the fringes of society doing what they can to survive and numb the pain in between,” said Pappas on Monday. 

“The country experiences an average of 75 murders per day. These statistics are reminiscent of a nation at war. Yet, this is the current state of South Africa. We are at risk of becoming a nation of ama-phara.”

Pappas was on a visit to Cape Town. Instead of going to tourist landmarks, he spent time in Khayelitsha, Gugulethu and Nyanga in an attempt to debunk perceptions that service delivery in Cape Town favours affluent areas.

UMngeni Municipality mayor and DA KwaZulu Natal premier candidate Chris Pappas (Photos: Velani Ludidi)

During his trip, he spoke at the Cape Town Press Club about his experiences in the Mother City, the country’s political landscape, and his plans for KZN should he be elected premier in the 2024 elections.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Unflinching Chris Pappas rises to top DA candidate in battle for KZN

uMngeni municipality comprises the former Transitional Local Council areas of Howick and Hilton, the Worlds View area and a substantial amount of farmland. At 1,567km², it is one of the smallest municipalities in South Africa.

The ANC had long held a majority in uMngeni but in 2021 the DA won 13 of the 25 seats in the council.

“We all know the challenges facing our country and the province of KwaZulu-Natal, so the upcoming election is more than just a political event – it’s a comprehensive test for South Africa.

“Unemployment, inequality and poverty are still pervasive, while corruption is widespread and many of our institutions are collapsing.”

Pappas said the elections will test the country’s democratic maturity, the commitment of voters in shaping the government, the effectiveness of the IEC, the involvement of young people in shaping the future, and resilience against the tide of fake news and misinformation.

“I am sure that we can all agree that we cannot continue to record the levels of poverty and inequality that we currently see in the country. It is neither humane nor sustainable. Something’s got to give.”

MK party

At 32 years old, Pappas is one of the country’s youngest mayors and he is confident that the emergence of former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto Wesizwe party (MK) will not affect his premiership hopes. 

“KZN will be governed through a coalition,” he said.

The ANC won 52.44% in the provincial ballot in KZN in 2019 and is expected to lose its majority in 2024. The Multi-Party Charter, including the IFP, is key to the DA’s goal of governing the province.

“There is a clear division on what we call the RET faction and the others. The RET faction has been largely in control of resources in the province. A lot of Zuma’s people have been sidelined from contracts and tenders. 

“A lot of those people are now back because they know the opportunities that come with a Zuma-backed institution.”

He said parties that should be worried about MK are the ANC, EFF and, to a much greater extent, the Inkatha Freedom Party.

Read more in Daily Maverick: KZN ANC says Zuma has ‘freed’ the party and warns members with MK links

Speaking about his experience in Cape Town, Pappas said that under the leadership of mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, the city is doing some incredible work to fight poverty, create opportunities, attract and maintain job-creating investment, balance the municipal budget and overcome the limitations and problems caused by the national government.

“This is being done while the National Treasury is cutting grants to local governments, and in the face of incredible numbers of people semi-grating to the city region. I wish Geordin all the best in his mission to change lives in what appears to be an ever-moving target. 

“Cape Town, despite what the critics say, is a place of opportunity, not only in terms of the national government’s statistics… it has also been internationally recognised.”

He said there was a narrative that the DA-led government in Cape Town neglected the poorer communities and that this often surfaced on social media and came up in conversations with voters in KZN townships.

Pappas said this is so pervasive that one might think these are the only townships in South Africa, and more importantly, that these are the only townships facing challenges, overshadowing others in KZN like Inanda, uMlazi, Edendale, Mbali, Folweni, KwaMashu, Esikhawini, Madadeni and Ezakheni.

“There is an incredible amount of work going on to improve the infrastructure that we do not often see… R10-billion into water and sanitation, billions into safety, a dedication to achieve a clean city with healthy recreational spaces, and a focus on safe and efficient public transport.

“There is a lot that we can take back and implement when we take office after the elections.” DM

