Business Maverick

CORRUPTION PROBE

Another Transnet executive falls — this time, the head of ports infrastructure

Another Transnet executive falls — this time, the head of ports infrastructure
Transnet National Ports Authority CEO Pepi Silinga has taken leave amid a corruption and mismanagement probe. (Photo: Supplied)
By Ray Mahlaka
29 Jan 2024
0

Pepi Silinga, the CEO of Transnet National Ports Authority, has taken leave of absence while allegations against him of corruption and mismanagement are investigated.

Leadership problems continue to stalk Transnet.

This time, the CEO of the Transnet division responsible for improving the infrastructure of ports across South Africa, Pepi Silinga, has taken leave of absence while a probe into allegations against him of corruption and mismanagement is ongoing.

Transnet has shared little information about the nature of the allegations Silinga faces, which are being investigated by an independent law firm that has been appointed by the state-owned transport group.

In a short statement, Transnet said it had received “a number of allegations regarding activities” at Transnet National Ports Authority, headed by Silinga, without saying he is implicated in wrongdoing.

Transnet added that Silinga had offered to take leave of absence to allow the investigation to proceed “without the perception of interference and to ensure that the integrity of the process is not compromised”.

The state-owned enterprise has accepted Silinga’s offer to step aside, and he will be replaced on an acting basis by Phyllis Difeto, a ports managing executive, while the law firm carries out its investigation.

The trade union movement has more insight into the allegations that Silinga faces. The South African Trade and Allied Workers Union (Satawu), one of the trade unions recognised at Transnet, has long called for Silinga to be suspended with immediate effect, saying he faces “serious allegations of corruption and mismanagement” regarding contracts issued by Transnet National Ports Authority.

Satawu said Silinga allegedly awarded a R300-million security fencing tender to a former employer — a process the trade union believes was marred by irregularities.

“The union has previously called on the management several times, including board members, the CEO and the minister of public enterprises, to take actions against Mr Silinga following allegations that he appointed his close allies in his office who did not even meet the minimum requirements for those top positions at the entity,” Satawu said.

The union sent a complaint to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) about the allegations against Silinga. The SIU is already investigating a raft of corruption and impropriety allegations relating to Transnet’s affairs. Most of the allegations stem from the State Capture period when Transnet was a key site of theft and looting through improperly awarded tenders.

Daily Maverick approached the SIU for comment about whether it had received the complaint from Satawu, but the SIU has yet to respond.

Silinga’s career

Silinga, who has an engineering and management background, has a 30-year career in the public sector.

He was appointed as the CEO of Transnet National Ports Authority in 2020. Before joining the ports authority, he served as the CEO of the Coega Development Corporation, where he led the development and management of the Coega Special Economic Zone. He had previously served on the boards of national and provincial public entities.

At Transnet, Silinga has had a testy relationship with the private sector. As the CEO of Transnet National Ports Authority, he was responsible for the functioning of the national port system (in a landlord capacity), providing port infrastructure and marine services at the eight commercial seaports in South Africa.

In September 2023, the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry called for Transnet executives to be fired for failing to turn around the state-owned company’s logistics operations, mainly the freight rail network and ports.

The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which represents more than 2,000 small, medium and large businesses, called on Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to fire Transnet executives Portia Derby (group CEO), Sizakele Mzimela (head of freight rail) and Silinga. Derby and Mzimela resigned while Silinga remained in his position.

Read more in Daily Maverick:

The chamber said businesses were collapsing and losing revenue daily because of the port challenges, adding that Transnet needed a suitable and accountable executive team.

Transnet’s container ports (mainly Durban and Cape Town) are among the world’s worst, in the bottom 10 of the 348 ranked in the World Bank’s latest Container Port Performance Index. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

ANC NEC suspends ex-president Jacob Zuma over MK party support
Maverick News

ANC NEC suspends ex-president Jacob Zuma over MK party support
The 50th Anniversary of the first Afrikaans literary work to be banned
South Africa

The 50th Anniversary of the first Afrikaans literary work to be banned
ANC admits it made ‘mistakes’, bemoans ‘setbacks’ in improving South African lives over past 30 years
Maverick News

ANC admits it made ‘mistakes’, bemoans ‘setbacks’ in improving South African lives over past 30 years
All 443 children intercepted at SA-Zim border in December ‘have been reunited with their parents’
Maverick News

All 443 children intercepted at SA-Zim border in December ‘have been reunited with their parents’
‘Hair relaxers give us cancer’ – a legal campaign by US women sparks interest in SA
Maverick News

‘Hair relaxers give us cancer’ – a legal campaign by US women sparks interest in SA

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘Horrifying’ — doctor blows whistle on CT scanner disaster at major state hospital
Maverick News

‘Horrifying’ — doctor blows whistle on CT scanner disaster at major state hospital
Hundreds of occupants evicted onto Cape Town streets from city centre buildings after court order
Maverick Citizen

Hundreds of occupants evicted onto Cape Town streets from city centre buildings after court order
Populist Vibes – ANC’s Panyaza Lesufi makes bold promises to woo Joburg crowds
Maverick News

Populist Vibes – ANC’s Panyaza Lesufi makes bold promises to woo Joburg crowds
Steinhoff’s dogged battle to keep its secrets
Maverick News

Steinhoff’s dogged battle to keep its secrets
The 50th Anniversary of the first Afrikaans literary work to be banned
South Africa

The 50th Anniversary of the first Afrikaans literary work to be banned

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options