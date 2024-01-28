Worcester battles farm fires: ‘We all have to work together’

Farmworkers and farmers keep an eye on the fire in front of a vineyard on Witelssrivier on 28 January 2024. The teams were protecting homes and vineyards in the area. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

The farming community came together on Sunday in Witelsrivier in Worcester, Western Cape, to protect their properties and livelihoods. Bakkies and tractors with water tankers worked to keep the fire that was raging down the mountain from destroying vineyards and properties.

Within five minutes of Daily Maverick arriving on the scene, where crews were busy fighting the fire, farmers at the frontline said everyone had to move down the mountain as the fire was spreading too quickly.

Farmworkers tried to protect a section of beehives but had to leave them behind. Everyone moved 300m down the mountain and the battle resumed.

Farmers and their children, farmworkers and volunteers from the area all worked together to fight the fire.

One farmer, who wanted to remain anonymous, said, “I would rather stop the fire here than fight it at my farm further down. We all have to work together on this.”

The fire came close to jumping Slanghoek Road, where several farms are situated, but farmers with tractors and water tankers managed to douse the flames.

DM