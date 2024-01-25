Defend Truth

HERITAGE OUTCRY

Under the hammer — row over planned auction of Mandela’s personal belongings

Under the hammer — row over planned auction of Mandela’s personal belongings
Illustrative image | Makaziwe Mandela; Sahra; Nelson Mandela's possessions for auction (Photos: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu | Wikimedia | LiveAuctioneers | Stephen Chernin / Getty Images)
By Suné Payne
25 Jan 2024
0

Items that belonged to Nelson Mandela will be auctioned at the end of February. While proceeds will go to a memorial garden in Mandela’s home village, critics say historical artefacts should belong to the country and not individuals.

“We believe it to be self-evident that this item requires the protections afforded by South Africa’s heritage legislation,” the Nelson Mandela Foundation said about the former President’s ID document being auctioned.

mandela auctions id book

Up for auction: Nelson Mandela’s 1993 ID Book has been set at a minimum bid price of $75,000 (about R1.4m). (Photo: LiveAuctioneers)

Over the past week, there has been an outcry over Guernsey’s auction, planned for 22 February, of almost 100 of Mandela’s possessions, including signed books, gifts from international leaders, walking sticks and T-shirts. 

According to the auction website, the items come from the Mandela family and proceeds will be used to build the Mandela Memorial Garden at his graveside in Qunu in the Eastern Cape.

“For those who lived through Nelson Mandela’s remarkable struggle for freedom, and for future generations, the garden will serve as an inspirational reminder of a man whose life impacted us all,” the auction house said.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation’s communications officer, Morongwa Phukubye, told Daily Maverick: “It is important to acknowledge that Madiba had no in-principle objection to personal belongings of his being auctioned in fundraising initiatives for good causes. On the contrary, he himself donated items for this purpose many times.”

Phukubye said the foundation still had a few objects given by Mandela specifically for “this kind of fundraising”. However, questions of ownership, authenticity and the heritage of the items to be auctioned needed to be answered.

“In terms of the auction and the items currently under discussion, we have not had access to the artefacts themselves nor to the kind of detailed contextual evidence required to support clear-cut answers to these questions,” she said. 

mandela auction

Nelson Mandela’s spiralled walking stick. Estimated at $15,000-$20,000. (Photo: AuctionLive)

However, regarding Mandela’s identity document, “We believe it to be self-evident that this item requires the protections afforded by South Africa’s heritage legislation,” said Phukubye.

The ID document, issued on 24 February 1993, has a current bid price of $75,000 (R1,418,834) on a bidding website.

‘Disgrace’

One of Mandela’s grandsons, Ndaba Mandela, described the auction as a “disgrace”, News24 reported. 

The items are being sold by Mandela’s daughter Makaziwe Mandela and his former prison warder Christo Brand, according to News24

Makaziwe Mandela, Mandela’s eldest daughter, told The New York Times the memorial garden would honour her father by boosting local tourism.

“I want other people in the world to have a piece of Nelson Mandela — and to remind them, especially in the current situation, of compassion, of kindness, of forgiveness,” she said.

mandela auction

A screenshot from the LiveAuction website shows some of Nelson Mandela’s items being put under the hammer. (Photo: LiveAuctioneers)

The South African Heritage Resources Agency (Sahra) said the auction raised “significant concerns” for themselves and the Robben Island Museum, who in the past have unsuccessfully taken court action to prevent similar auctions.  

“Sahra … and the museum are urgently assessing the lawfulness and implications of the impending auction, and considering all available remedies,” said the agency’s Yazeed Sadien.

“This is not only to protect and promote a commitment to conserving South Africa’s rich cultural heritage but also to contributing to the global discourse on responsible cultural heritage stewardship.”

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa said he supported Sahra and the museum.

“Former President Nelson Mandela is integral to South Africa’s heritage. His life, experiences and legacy live in our consciousness and in the values we promote as a country,” he said in a media release.

“It is thus important that we preserve the legacy of former President Mandela and ensure that his life’s work and experiences remain in the country for generations to come.” DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Fact Check — Did Iran fund South Africa’s approach to the ICJ over Israel?
Maverick News

Fact Check — Did Iran fund South Africa’s approach to the ICJ over Israel?
Pretoria believes ICJ will deliver riposte to US legislators who expressed ‘disgust’ at SA’s case against Israel
Maverick News

Pretoria believes ICJ will deliver riposte to US legislators who expressed ‘disgust’ at SA’s case against Israel
‘Fake’ UN official allegedly received briefings from SA's top security cluster
Maverick News

‘Fake’ UN official allegedly received briefings from SA's top security cluster
Genocide case against Israel is South Africa’s proudest foreign policy moment in three decades
Op-eds

Genocide case against Israel is South Africa’s proudest foreign policy moment in three decades
Moving to the Platteland: The magic of small-town living
South Africa

Moving to the Platteland: The magic of small-town living

TOP READS IN SECTION

NPA strikes forfeiture deal to end Gupta-linked Optimum Coal wars
Maverick News

NPA strikes forfeiture deal to end Gupta-linked Optimum Coal wars
South Africa’s divisive ICJ case against Israel has already critically altered its foreign policy space
Op-eds

South Africa’s divisive ICJ case against Israel has already critically altered its foreign policy space
Fact Check — Did Iran fund South Africa’s approach to the ICJ over Israel?
Maverick News

Fact Check — Did Iran fund South Africa’s approach to the ICJ over Israel?
‘Fake’ UN official allegedly received briefings from SA's top security cluster
Maverick News

‘Fake’ UN official allegedly received briefings from SA's top security cluster
PetroSA taps notorious political operator for massive offshore gas deal
Maverick News

PetroSA taps notorious political operator for massive offshore gas deal

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options