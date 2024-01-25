Business Maverick

LOGISTICS CRISIS

SA coal exports at 30-year low but mining sector appreciates Transnet’s new top brass

SA coal exports at 30-year low but mining sector appreciates Transnet’s new top brass
A Transnet freight train transports wagons of coal from the Mafube open-cast coal mine, operated by Exxaro Resources and Thungela Resources, towards Richards Bay Coal Terminal in Mpumalanga, South Africa, on 29 September 2022. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Ray Mahlaka
25 Jan 2024
0

Since Portia Derby and Siza Mzimela resigned as executives of Transnet, the mining industry is finding joy in working with the state-owned enterprise to resolve its logistics challenges.

The management of the Richards Bay Coal Terminal is now finding it easier to collaborate with Transnet to fix its entrenched logistical challenges following recent sweeping leadership changes at the state-owned rail, port and pipeline company. 

Alan Waller, the CEO of Richards Bay Coal Terminal, said the private sector was finding much joy in working with Transnet, which is now willing to receive external assistance to fix the logistics crisis that has undermined South Africa’s export activity, economy and public finances. 

Richards Bay Coal Terminal is a coal-handling facility owned by 13 coal miners including Thungela Resources, Exxaro and Glencore. Through Richards Bay Coal Terminal, these companies rely on Transnet’s rail and port operations to export the coal they produce to markets. 

During a media briefing on Thursday about the operational performance of the Richards Bay Coal Terminal in 2023, Waller did not mention Portia Derby and Siza Mzimela, the two former Transnet executives who resigned in September under a cloud. Derby (the former Transnet group CEO) and Mzimela (the former head of Transnet Freight Rail) have not been permanently replaced, with Michelle Phillips and Russell Baatjies acting in the respective roles.

Since the leadership changes at Transnet, Waller said, “There is a willingness to use the mechanisms in place to determine whether industry [the private sector] can assist or not. It [the relationship between Transnet and the private sector] was guarded in the past; there is now openness. There is a willingness to share the challenges and understand them. This has opened the door for collaboration.” 

Nosipho Damasane, the chair of the Richards Bay Coal Terminal, agreed with Waller, saying that over the past four months, engagements with Transnet’s acting management had improved and the state-owned company was willing to accept help from the private sector.

Mining sector’s fractured relationship with Derby and Mzimela

The mining sector has long lobbied for Derby and Mzimela to be fired because, under their watch over the past three years, Transnet’s freight rail operations had become unreliable for industry, while ports became dysfunctional and were ranked among the world’s worst for operational efficiency. The private sector often viewed Derby and Mzimela as being militant, refusing help offered by the private sector. 

Even after Derby and Mzimela left Transnet, the company’s problems persisted. 

This can be seen in the performance in 2023 of Richards Bay Coal Terminal, which relies on Transnet’s railway infrastructure to move coal from mines, using heavy-haul locomotives and ports to export to overseas markets.

Richards Bay Coal Terminal exported 47.21-million tonnes (mt) of coal in 2023, which is down by 6.3% from the haulage of 50.35mt for 2022 and is the lowest level of exported coal since 1992 (see below)

Source: Richards Bay Coal Terminal.

Source: Richards Bay Coal Terminal. 

The decrease in exported coal underscores the problems at Transnet, which struggles to haul bulk commodities, including coal, due to mismanagement of operations, the shortage of locomotives and spares, cable theft and the vandalism of infrastructure. 

There is no maximum use of the Richards Bay Coal Terminal’s facilities, which have a capacity for 91mt of coal transported by rail and through ports every year. Problems with Transnet have forced the management of Richards Bay Coal Terminal to downgrade expectations for the volumes of coal exports in 2024.

The coal handling facility is now budgeting for 50mt in 2024. In January 2023, Richards Bay Coal Terminal was aiming for 60mt. However, there was a realisation by management that they were overly optimistic as Transnet’s woes were far from fixed.

“In our interactions with TFR [Transnet Freight Rail], we understand the challenges better. You are not going to turn the ship around quickly. It will take us a while to get there. We think 50mt is realistic,” Waller said. 

Only now is the Transnet management and board moving to implement a turnaround plan for its rail network and ports.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Transnet’s turnaround plan is premised on securing a R100bn ‘capital injection’ from government

Acting Transnet Freight Rail CEO Baatjies said Transnet planned to get railage volumes back to 60mt. However, he didn’t commit to a timeframe. Baatjies said achieving this goal would require Transnet to get idle locomotives to move by resolving a long-running dispute between Transnet and China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation, and deploying security and intelligence measures to prevent theft and vandalism. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Fact Check — Did Iran fund South Africa’s approach to the ICJ over Israel?
Maverick News

Fact Check — Did Iran fund South Africa’s approach to the ICJ over Israel?
Pretoria believes ICJ will deliver riposte to US legislators who expressed ‘disgust’ at SA’s case against Israel
Maverick News

Pretoria believes ICJ will deliver riposte to US legislators who expressed ‘disgust’ at SA’s case against Israel
‘Fake’ UN official allegedly received briefings from SA's top security cluster
Maverick News

‘Fake’ UN official allegedly received briefings from SA's top security cluster
Genocide case against Israel is South Africa’s proudest foreign policy moment in three decades
Op-eds

Genocide case against Israel is South Africa’s proudest foreign policy moment in three decades
Moving to the Platteland: The magic of small-town living
South Africa

Moving to the Platteland: The magic of small-town living

TOP READS IN SECTION

NPA strikes forfeiture deal to end Gupta-linked Optimum Coal wars
Maverick News

NPA strikes forfeiture deal to end Gupta-linked Optimum Coal wars
South Africa’s divisive ICJ case against Israel has already critically altered its foreign policy space
Op-eds

South Africa’s divisive ICJ case against Israel has already critically altered its foreign policy space
Fact Check — Did Iran fund South Africa’s approach to the ICJ over Israel?
Maverick News

Fact Check — Did Iran fund South Africa’s approach to the ICJ over Israel?
‘Fake’ UN official allegedly received briefings from SA's top security cluster
Maverick News

‘Fake’ UN official allegedly received briefings from SA's top security cluster
PetroSA taps notorious political operator for massive offshore gas deal
Maverick News

PetroSA taps notorious political operator for massive offshore gas deal

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options