He may bear some resemblance to Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played the role of sometimes sympathetic villain Jaime Lannister in the HBO fantasy drama series Game of Thrones. However, there is nothing remotely villainous about renowned French football coach Hervé Renard.

Au contraire, the 55-year-old’s great works from the dugout follow him. In Africa, the continent that has brought him great success as a tactician, he is well-respected. Hence, despite not being involved with men’s football at the moment, he has been a regular fixture in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast.

Renard — who currently coaches the French women’s senior national women’s team — made history at the 2012 Afcon when he led Zambia to what remains their sole African title to date.

“When I coached Zambia, the team had a lot of young players who were willing to work hard. They were technically adept and the atmosphere was excellent. They were willing to do everything I said, and we wanted to compete for titles, not just prove ourselves,” Renard told Fifa.com, reflecting on his time in Zambia.

In another one of football’s David versus Goliath moments, Renard’s Chipolopolo side held their nerve to floor a star-studded Ivory Coast side during a penalty shootout.

After the match had ended 0-0 — with the likes of Yaya Touré, Didier Drogba and Gervinho failing to break down the stubborn and well-drilled Zambians — Renard’s men walked away with a tight 8-7 penalty victory. The French coach felt it was deserved success.

“At the 2010 Afcon, we made it to the quarterfinals for the first time in 14 years. It was a very good foundation on which to build for the 2012 edition, which was an amazing tournament,” Renard — who was born in the town of Aix-les-Bains in eastern France — said.

“We played very well. In every game, we seized our chances and continued winning until we reached the final. The players were very committed and capitalised on that historic opportunity to win the title against Ivory Coast. It was an excellent tournament, though many said it was just a stroke of luck.”

African champ — again

To prove that his Afcon success with Chipolopolo was not just a stroke of luck, as was the claim from some critics, the Frenchmen did what many of his peers had failed to do for Ivory Coast’s ‘golden generation’ — which was on its last legs.

Three years after his success with Zambia he was back in an Afcon final. It was another decider settled by the lottery of penalties. This time, it was a 9-8 victory over four-time African champions Ghana.

However, just like his Zambian side, the Elephants of Ivory Coast were deserving of overall victory. Despite winning through unpredictable penalties.

“When you win the trophy once, you just want to get your hands on it again. With Ivory Coast, we went into the 2015 edition with our eyes set on the title,” Renard stated on his second African triumph.

“The team was full of fantastic players; our relationship was strong and I put my trust in them. With this combination, you can achieve success, regardless of the obstacles you face,” the tactician said.

“We faced Ghana in the final, which went to penalties. We missed the first two, but I knew it wasn’t over yet; the players wanted to do the impossible and win the title after twice being runners-up,” Renard continued.

“I remember brothers Yaya and Kolo Touré saying that this was the highlight of their careers. They knew the importance of achieving glory with the national team, even though they’d won many titles with their clubs in Europe.”

The win saw Renard make history as he became the first coach to win the Afcon with two different countries. A feat yet to be matched or surpassed.

Following that one-year stay in Ivory Coast, he moved to Morocco. Though he did not enjoy any silverware success with the Atlas Lions, he did guide the North Africans to the 2018 Fifa World Cup. Their first appearance since 1998 that they had qualified.

At continental level, he could not replicate his Zambia and Ivory Coast magic for a third time as Morocco were bundled out of the round of 16 by Benin during the 2019 Afcon in Egypt. He would resign a few days later.

Swelling CV

Then he was snapped up by Saudi Arabia to coach their men’s national team. He successfully led the Saudi squad to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, before engineering one of the greatest upsets in the tournament’s history when the Saudis downed the eventual champions 2-1 in the group phase.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Saudi Arabia’s win over Argentina the statistically biggest World Cup shock – Nielsen Gracenote

The former defender, who made his name playing in the lower divisions of French football, would return home in 2023, after being a globe trotter for over a decade, to coach a French women’s team stacked with tremendous quality.

However, his fairytale homecoming was cut short as France were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Les Bleues were upset by tournament co-hosts Australia.

Renard — who juggled a job as a cleaner with studying for his coaching badges during his come-up — is still at home. He and his troops are plotting a path to an Olympic podium when Paris hosts the Games in a few months.

With the 55-year-old clearly still madly in love with African football, he may yet make a return to make it a hattrick of Afcons in future. But for now, an Olympic medal is firmly on the radar. DM