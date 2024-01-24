A dynamic diesel — five weeks with the new Kia Sportage CRDi

Before Dieselgate in 2015, diesel-powered vehicles represented about 50% of the market. A major reason for diesel’s popularity was the decision in 2005 to tax cars by calculating their carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Because of engineering advances in the production of new cars, CO2 emissions fell from 181.0g/km in 2000 to 120.1g/km in 2016.

This change in legislation encouraged people to buy diesel over petrol vehicles because, despite diesel having a reputation of being “dirty”, diesel engines emit about 20% less carbon dioxide than their petrol counterparts.

Then all hell erupted in 2015 when the Volkswagen Group was issued with a notice of violation of the Clean Air Act after it was found that the giant German automaker had fiddled with emission lab tests, which allowed their diesel cars to meet the standards when they were emitting up to 40 times more NOx or nitrogen oxide.

While it’s true that diesel engines emit more nitrogen oxide and particulate matter than petrol cars, modern diesel engines have highly efficient filters that trap most of these particles. A study in 2018 by researchers at the University of Montreal showed that petrol cars emitted up to 62 times more lung-damaging pollution in cold weather than their diesel counterparts.

But after Dieselgate, overnight, diesel became the baddy and the drive towards an all-electric future not only gained momentum but became legislation in many countries. Some European cities, including Brussels and Bristol, plan to ban diesel cars within the next few years.

In South Africa, the take-up of NEVs (new energy vehicles) is minuscule. While there was growth between 2022-2023, according to the Automotive Business Council/National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa), sales in this segment — which includes battery-powered models, traditional hybrids and plug-in hybrids — for the first nine months of last year, reached 5,165 units. This represented 1.29% of SA’s overall new vehicle market (401,315 units) within the first three quarters of 2023.

While globally the pressure is on to phase out internal combustion engines, in South Africa the majority of motorists are far from ready (or willing) to embrace NEVs.

It’s no secret that SUVs and compact SUVs dominate the SA market. Within this segment, petrol-powered engines with automatic gearboxes are by far the most popular, although there is still a significant demand for diesel engines.

Despite it being demonised, diesel wins hands down when it comes to superior fuel consumption returns. The simple reason is that diesel fuel has a higher energy density than petrol, and diesel engines have a much higher compression rate, which increases efficiency. So a litre of diesel can go substantially further than a litre of petrol, allowing diesel engines to consume between 25%-30% less fuel than their petrol counterparts.

Kia Sportage CRDi

Over the December holidays I got to “own” a new Kia Sportage CRDi GT Line Plus for about five weeks. I was planning on doing plenty of driving and wanted to test just how efficient the Kia’s diesel engine was.

For a bit of background, the petrol range of the new fifth-generation Sportage was launched in SA in September 2022. When it comes to sales, it’s proven to be a hit for Kia. The Sportage went on to win the Best Midsize Car in the 2023 South African Car of the Year competition. (I was a juror in the competition and was surprised that the Kia didn’t win the big title of Car of the Year, which the Ford Ranger took.)

In May last year, three diesel options were introduced into the Sportage range, two of which had no direct price-range rivals. Kia saw the gap in this segment and was bucking against the trend of killing off diesel engines.

Some manufacturers, like Volvo, no longer offer diesel vehicles in SA. The Swedish carmaker has committed to going fully electric by 2030. (I bemoan the fact that the excellent Volvo XC60 diesel has been sent to the car cemetery.) A couple of years ago, Mercedes-Benz SA quietly axed some diesels including the CLA200d, the CLA220d, the GLA200d and GLA220d 4Matic. (These Merc ranges now only comprise petrol-powered models.)

My December ride was the top-of-the-range Sportage CRDi GT-Line Plus with its tried and tested efficient 1.6L turbodiesel engine offering a maximum output of 100kW/320Nm.

Starting up my Sportage in high summer I was immediately aware of how quiet its engine was. Over the past decade, there have been substantial developments in the manufacture of diesel engines, so gone are the days when they cough, chug and shudder like a tractor. Sure, if you stand outside your idling Kia diesel there is some faint clatter, but that’s to be expected.

I did a fair bit of city stop-start driving, and about four road trips between Ceres and Cape Town on long stretches of endless asphalt, some mountain passes as well as a fair amount of gravel driving.

The overall ride comfort was noteworthy and there was enough power in its turbo engine to overtake with ease. On twisty passes the Sportage was well planted with no discernible body roll. On gravel it absorbed uneven surfaces thanks to its pliant suspension. But its real party trick has to be the way its seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is calibrated and how it works seamlessly with the motor to enable quick and imperceptible shifts.

Because I was trying to get as much mileage as possible, I kept her in Eco mode. (There is also the choice of Smart and Sport.)

There were times that I managed to get her in around 5.2 litres/100km, and after five weeks, I landed up with an average of just under 6.0 litres/100km. With the Sportage’s 54-litre tank capacity, I managed to get about 920km on one tank before having to refuel.

In terms of spec, even the entry-level Sportage diesel, the CRDi LX, comes with generous standard offerings, including 17-inch alloys, keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a reverse camera, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shifter.

The top-of-the-range CRDi GT-Line Plus has additional add-ons like a GT-badged steering wheel (equipped with metallic shift paddles), heated seats in the front and back, a panoramic sunroof and a powered tailgate to make shopping easier.

Upping its appeal as a mid-size family SUV, it scored five stars in stringent Euro NCAP safety testing and comes with six airbags. When it comes to boot space, there are 591 litres on offer, which beats its direct rivals, the Hyundai Tucson and VW Tiguan.

Since its launch last year, the pricing has gone up by about R50K within each derivative. There is a price difference of almost R135K between the “entry” level LX and the top-of-the-range GT-Line plus. With consumers increasingly feeling the financial pinch, if you’re in the market for a Sportage, I would strongly suggest the “entry” LX CRDi, which is hardly an entry offering, having more than enough to make it a compelling family SUV.

Going back to the diesel issue. It is somewhat ironic that with so much pressure to switch to NEVs, in South Africa the majority of our electricity (when we get it) is derived from coal, which is hugely damaging to the environment. I think for now we can with good conscience still buy and drive a good old new diesel. DM

Kia Sportage diesel range prices

Sportage 1.6 LX CRDi — R655,995

Sportage 1.6 EX CRDi — R709,995

Sportage 1.6 CRDi GT-Line Plus — R783,995