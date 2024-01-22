BOGUS QUALIFICATIONS
Thabi Leoka axed from Presidential Economic Advisory Council following PhD scandal
South African economist Thabi Leoka, who was exposed for allegedly not holding a PhD in economics from a top UK university, is no longer a member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, effective 22 January. She has also quit her position on both the Anglo American Platinum and MTN SA boards.
The Presidency terminated economist Thabi Leoka’s membership of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council on Monday, effective immediately.
“On Monday, 22 January 2024, the Presidency communicated to Ms Leoka the immediate termination of her membership in the Presidential Economic Advisory Council,” Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told Daily Maverick.
“Ms Leoka was part of the 19-member panel of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, a non-statutory body, whose participation does not require formal vetting. The members volunteer their time, and they are not employed by the Presidency, nor are they remunerated by the state.”
Earlier on Monday, it was announced that Leoka had resigned from the boards of Anglo American Platinum and MTN South Africa to attend to her health and the questions surrounding her academic qualifications, the companies said.
“On her request, Thabi Leoka has resigned from her position as a non-executive director of the company [Anglo American Platinum] and consequently the board committees she serves on, with immediate effect, in order to attend to her health and the questions she has been facing in relation to her academic qualifications,” read an Amplats company statement to shareholders.
MTN SA said it had accepted Leoka’s resignation on Monday, effective immediately.
“Leoka joined the board of the MTN Group subsidiary in 2019. She resigned to attend to her health and the questions she has been facing concerning her academic qualifications,” a company statement said.
Leoka is at the centre of a qualifications row after she was exposed for allegedly lying about holding a PhD from the London School of Economics (LSE). She has continued to defend her phantom doctorate, but the LSE can find no record of her being awarded a PhD by the institution.
Her undertaking to provide evidence of her PhD certificate and thesis to Daily Maverick has also come to nothing.
Read more in Daily Maverick: Economist Thabi Leoka’s PhD appears to be a figment of her imagination
Anglo American told Daily Maverick that “prospective non-executive directors are vetted before appointments are made”. However, it did not comment on whether Leoka, specifically, was vetted before her appointment in July 2020.
In response to queries on Monday, a media liaison for the company declined to comment further.
In February 2017, Leoka testified under oath before the Commission of Inquiry into Higher Education and Training that she had a PhD from the LSE. If she fails to prove that she has a PhD from the institution, she could face perjury charges and a fine or imprisonment.
Additionally, under the National Qualifications Framework Amendment Act 12 of 2019, it is a criminal offence to knowingly provide “false or misleading information” about your qualifications, carrying a sentence of up to five years’ imprisonment.
In a statement last Thursday, private healthcare group Netcare admitted it failed to adequately verify Leoka’s claimed PhD qualification before appointing her to its board in January 2022.
Read more in Daily Maverick: Exposed as a fraud — how companies can avoid bogus employee hires
A report by an external specialist integrity assessment firm commissioned by Netcare had listed Leoka’s highest qualifications as an MA and an MSc. However, the PhD qualification she claimed to have on her CV was not listed on the report, and Netcare did not interrogate her claim further.
Netcare’s group secretary, Charles Vikisi, said: “Valuable lessons have been learned, and our verification processes will be more robust and comprehensive going forward.”
Leoka remains a board member of the Small Business Institute.
She continues to serve on the Statistics South Africa Council, where she chairs the Economic Statistics Committee. DM
This article was updated at 6.30am to include comment from the Presidency.
One has to wonder why the vetting of qualifications of board members was not done. Could it be that there might be some board members who would be exposed as liars and fraudsters were this to be done, so they oppose this practice? It would be comforting to know that at least some boards will now put a microscope on their members. But, as they say, who polices the police?
Or maybe the other fraudsters in the HR department are covering for each other.
It is possible she has a Phd from the University of Nkandla … you know the place and distinguished institution where they have a ‘firepool’ instead of a swimming pool ?
Funniest comment I have so far today!
A tear-drop shaped fire pool to boot.
Probably from the University of Wakanda… That make-believe place in Africa from the movies.
This persecution of black professionals is sickening. At least she’s got an MA & MSC, which means she’s way more than suitably qualified to hold the positions she holds.
That is not the point. Her qualifications – assuming correct – are superb. The problem is that she lied about having a PhD. That undermines everything else she has acheived. A hugely self-inflicted injury.
But then why lie about having a PhD?
So why lie about the PhD?
Persecution? Learn honesty and integrity. Clearly your own moral compass is sadly awry if you feel she is being “persecuted”.
Agreed she is well qualified but why the need to falsely claim even higher qualifications? Not sure where you get persecution of black professionals from – your perceived racist slant?
WOW
She may well be more than suitably qualified. The issue is that she lied about having a PHD, and continued the lie for 15 years. Who knows for what reason – to make herself appear even more qualified? For ego? To ensure she could qualify for board positions at the expense of others? Do you want someone on your board who lies about their qualifications? It has nothing to do with race and she is not being ‘persecuted’ – she has been found out as dishonest.
What’s sickening is that you think that blatant lying qualifies a person for any position anywhere!!!
She is highly qualified, yes, with an MA from Wits and an MSc in Economics from the LSE.
But surely you cannot condone lying under oath about a degree you do not uave…?🤔
But, where is her integrity? That is the issue here.
So then why lie?
As for your ‘persecution complex’, get over it. You can’t stack academic achievement against a lack of integrity.
“A policeman may never drink stolen water, not even from a bottomless well”.
It isn’t about whether she is capable; she may or may not be. She lied and lied under oath. It means that she will and can lie again when it suits her and it makes her a massive liability and no board can trust her again.
You make a valid point about the real qualifications, but not the persecution.
A real shame she placed herself in this position by lying, presumably to inflate her own ego or access to opportunity.
The race card (the SA default when someone is busted talking k@k) is not relevant, necessary or helpful in this discussion. All of us should expect honesty from those in trusted positions, as well as society in general.
Sadly, this is not the way many people operate in South Africa and I have no doubt this is why the local business environment is all too often hostile and skeptical.
Really!!! “At Least she’s got”! The celebration of mediocrity in positions of influence and power, undermines those very same black professionals who have worked and sacrificed to attain their hard fought positions.
But she lied. Her colour is irrelevant to the facts of the matter.
Are the other degrees real?
Is the past real, or creative self-promotion?
Somewhat apt she’s a member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, she probably advises on how best to lie and cheat
Aah, so that what her PhD means… Phantom Doctorate!
5 years imprisonment. Really. All of the State Capture cronies still walking free…
Guilty ….by association!!
A tragic story. Clearly talented and now, after a stupid act, is ruined.
Don’t worry, she will produce her certificate soon, she has just forgotten the password to her laptop, when she remembers the password and finds the charging cable (currently missing) she will send it right away.
I feel that this exposure indicates far more about the gullibility, incompetence and lack of due diligence in the selection processes of major organisations. Whatever her paper qualifications, she was obviously impressing some captains of industry.
Show me one that is not dishonest, skelms galore!
I like Maverick reporting, usually. But why, please tell me, must they include the word “allegedly” several times when reporting on simple facts. The PhD is there. The PhD is Not There. This lemon exists. There is no allegation to be made. If you know and have proven the facts, speak them out in simple clear words. Let no doubt exist.
If, under the National Qualifications Framework Amendment Act 12 of 2019, it is a criminal offence to knowingly provide “false or misleading information” about your qualifications, carrying a sentence of up to five years’ imprisonment, who will take Ms Thabi Leoka to court to prove this?
It is telling that the only entities to fire her are the private sector ones.
What a disgrace !!! This is the result of bee ….appoint just because they are black !! So what are her real qualifications that got her those positions? How much money has she earned as a result of this lie ??
Being sickly seems to be related to honesty.
Well, well. The key question now; what action will be taken n terms of her lofty positions in SA Inc as per the final paragraph in this article?
Feminist criminology has long lamented the mis- and under-representation of women in criminality. Criminology has often presented women as victims and not as perpetrators of crime and deviance. As it seems, Feminist criminologists were right. 👏🏽
It is mind boggling to think coprates like Anglo Platinum, MTN and Netcare as not vetted such high profile as a board member.
These companies should not get away without any sanction from either the shareholders or the Insituion they belong.
One question was these position advertised or appointed through cronisim.
She is probably one of many – Time for zero tolerance. In her case resignation is necessary but not sufficient. She must be prosecuted for fraud and sued to recover the money paid to her under false pretences.
Woah!
This is a record for even the ANC.
Both a coal train collision and a heavy train wreck within 2 weeks.
Excellent pre election work guys! Show the people what they can expect for the next 4 years 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Does the piece of paper represent her, or does she represent. If she delivers besides the PhD scandal, why not leave to serve the board. Coz she got immense experience after serving in so many international brands.
Why am I not surprized? The fact that she still chairs the economic stats committee and the presidential economic advisory as well as Stats SA- this is surely a farce. If it was someone else- they would have been fired as soon as the story broke.
Gravy, not heavy! Can’t edit!
“Leoka remains a board member of the Small Business Institute.
She continues to serve on the Statistics South Africa Council”
Of course she does. …liars are entgusiastically welcomed to our government run institutions.
Another one bites the dust! Thousands more await the same verification process and ignominious fate.
Good riddance!
Her health? She’ll get better in no time at all just like Zuma did.
Dept of Higher Education or academic institutions should create a database, similar to credit and criminal checks, where qualifications can be vetted. Tender time!
Rather tragic. Apparently she started her PhD in 2005 and got far as an MPhil, but after a few years at SOAS did not finish the PhD. It has become a thing on some CVs I’ve encountered for people to put the degree they’re studying down in an ambiguous way, as if they’ve completed it.
This fact that she spent some time doing a PhD though does not seem to have been reported on.
The article is titled:
“Thabi Leoka axed from Presidential Economic Advisory Council following PhD scandal”
and the last paragraph states:
“She continues to serve on the Statistics South Africa Council, where she chairs the Economic Statistics Committee, and is a member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council”
How valid are the qualifications of the rest of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council? The economy is down the drains due to the stupid ANC policies. I don’t know what the advice is that this Council is providing. Either they (the Council) don’t know what they are doing or the President/government just ignores them. Anybody worth their salt that values their reputation would then resign from a useless, ‘just for show’ committee whose recommendations are continuously disregarded (going by how bad the economy is). Or they are just giving sh*t advice…