Maverick Citizen

CLASS OF 2023

It takes a village — Khula Education helps rural KZN school to reach new heights

It takes a village — Khula Education helps rural KZN school to reach new heights
Educators at Ntalantala Secondary School in Ncepheni village, northern KwaZulu-Natal, credit the 100% matric pass rate to non-profit organisation Khula Education, which provided supplementary teaching to students. (Photo: Khula Education)
By Naledi Sikhakhane
22 Jan 2024
0

With a little help from the non-profit Khula Education, the matric class from Ntalantala Secondary School in Ncepheni village in northern KwaZulu-Natal achieved a 100% pass rate in 2023.

Established nearly 40 years ago, Ntalantala Secondary School in Ncepheni village, northern KwaZulu-Natal, has faced all the challenges confronting rural schools, including poor infrastructure, understaffing and lacking the resources to teach young minds. But, with a little help from the non-profit organisation Khula Education, it achieved a 100% matric pass rate in 2023.

Khula Education is supported by the David Rattray Foundation and a year ago it provided educator training and supplementary teaching for learners at Ntalantala Secondary.

The organisation has helped to improve education outcomes and economic prospects for rural children and youths since 2007, serving more than 6,450 children and young people and 200 teachers across 21 schools in KwaZulu-Natal each year.

Working in partnership with rural schools and underserved communities, Khula provides holistic early learning at its preschools, supplementary teaching in Maths and English at primary and secondary school levels, training and development for teachers, and support for young people to prepare for and access further education and decent work.

Read more in Daily Maverick: ‘Discipline, empathy and collaboration’ — KZN school soars from pass rate of 55% to 97%

Acting principal Sizwe Nkwanyana is elated that Ntalantala Secondary School in Ncepheni, northern KwaZulu-Natal, has achieved a 100% pass mark for the first time in its 40 years of existence. (Photo: Khula Education)

The acting principal of Ntalantala, Sizwe Nkwanyana, said, “History has been made and I will never be able to thank Khula Education enough. I keep pinching myself to see if I’m dreaming, but if this is a dream, then I don’t want to wake up.

“Khula’s presence in our school brought so much zeal and enthusiasm to everyone. Both teachers and learners worked extremely hard and we must give credit to Khula teachers for all their commitment, passion and dedication to teaching our learners.”

In 2022, Ntalantala Secondary School’s matric class achieved a 75.9% pass rate. 

Khula said Ntalantala’s Class of 2023 beat the odds despite being situated in the deeply rural uMzinyathi district.

“Ntalantala’s students significantly outperformed the national pass rate of 82.9% for the Class of 2023, a historic year which also marks the highest pass rate in National Senior Certificate history.”

Read more in Daily Maverick: Matric class of 2023 beats the odds with record 82.9% pass rate — Angie Motshekga

On its website, Khula notes that the average household where it works in rural KwaZulu-Natal survives on just R14,600 a year, with 66% of families living in poverty.

The director and CEO of Khula Education, Debbie Heustice, said: “This amazing result is made even more so because it was just one year ago that Khula’s expert teachers started working with Ntalantala Secondary. 

“To see the school’s transformation in such a short space of time is an amazing testament to the dedication and hard work of Khula Education’s staff, and of course to the student and staff body at Ntalantala, who committed to working with us from day one.”

Khula Education’s head of Mathematics, Christopher Magunda, spent many weekends running workshops to help Ntalantala’s learners get up to speed.

“It is a great honour to be part of this historic moment,” he said. “I have seen the learners’ desperation, hard work, sacrifice, passion, perseverance, patience and determination, and it all paid off in the end. The same energy and strong will that students showed will take them far in life.”

The Department of Basic Education’s director-general, Mathanzima Mweli, noted the efforts made by rural schools.

“The good thing about the results is that the rural provinces have worked extremely hard,” he said.

“The gap is closing between the affluent and the poor communities, and that is worth celebrating. The real challenge is to maintain this performance.” DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Cape Town mayor moves to suspend director following collapse of waste management
Maverick News

Cape Town mayor moves to suspend director following collapse of waste management
‘Malpractice’ probe under way into multimillion-rand grant to Gauteng beauty academy
Maverick News

‘Malpractice’ probe under way into multimillion-rand grant to Gauteng beauty academy
NSFAS blames universities for failure to pay students as promised
Maverick News

NSFAS blames universities for failure to pay students as promised
Dricus du Plessis’ title win was a show of calm ingenuity during his biggest moment
Sport

Dricus du Plessis’ title win was a show of calm ingenuity during his biggest moment
‘Producing human beings’ — EC principal inching towards a 100% pass rate, but it's not his main goal
DM168

‘Producing human beings’ — EC principal inching towards a 100% pass rate, but it's not his main goal

TOP READS IN SECTION

Cape Town mayor moves to suspend director following collapse of waste management
Maverick News

Cape Town mayor moves to suspend director following collapse of waste management
Dricus du Plessis makes history as South Africa’s first UFC middleweight champion
Maverick News

Dricus du Plessis makes history as South Africa’s first UFC middleweight champion
NSFAS blames universities for failure to pay students as promised
Maverick News

NSFAS blames universities for failure to pay students as promised
KZN provincial battlefield will present a major challenge to ANC’s continued grip on power
Maverick News

KZN provincial battlefield will present a major challenge to ANC’s continued grip on power
‘Producing human beings’ — EC principal inching towards a 100% pass rate, but it's not his main goal
DM168

‘Producing human beings’ — EC principal inching towards a 100% pass rate, but it's not his main goal

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options