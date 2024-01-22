Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Chaos grips UK airports as storm strands travellers across Europe

Chaos grips UK airports as storm strands travellers across Europe
Waves crash against the harbour wall on 21 January 2024 in Porthcawl, Wales. The Met Office issued an amber weather warning for all of Wales as it predicted "Storm Isha" would bring high winds. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
22 Jan 2024
0

Travellers flying to the UK and Ireland are being forced into lengthy diversions and even to different countries as storm Isha throws planes off course.

Passengers on Ryanair Flight FR633 had an experience that ultimately ended up being a 10-hour trip to another destination. The Copenhagen to Dublin flight, normally two hours long, diverted to Manchester before a four-hour stopover. In a second attempt to reach Dublin, it circled for three hours, before being diverted to Liverpool.

Ryanair flight #FR633 from Copenhagen to Dublin, diverted to Manchester. After 4 hours on ground, the aircraft took off again to make another attempt to reach Dublin. 3 hours later it diverted to Liverpool, 50 km away from Manchester.https://t.co/qRXcCLn0qC#StormIsha pic.twitter.com/QTFMV8ZPZ7

— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 21, 2024

The UK’s meteorological agency said in a post on X that Isha was bringing heavy rain and strong winds to many parts of the country. Northeast Scotland was placed under the highest weather alert for “extremely strong” winds that could endanger lives and cause structural damage to buildings.

Passengers onboard Ryanair Flight 5911 to Dublin from Lanzarote in Spain diverted to Bordeaux in France, making that a six-hour trip again not to their final destination.

Another Ryanair service, Flight FR2970 from Tenerife, another one of the Canary Islands in Spain, attempted to land in Edinburgh before diverting to Cologne in Germany.

Ryanair is Europe’s largest discount carrier and is facing an outsized impact, not least because it operates from airports across the UK and Ireland.

Meanwhile at Gatwick airport…#StormIsha pic.twitter.com/tlTDPiNQtP

— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 21, 2024

A Wizz Air flight bound for London from Krakow in Poland, meanwhile, became a four-hour travail after it was diverted to Eindhoven in the Netherlands following three landing attempts at London’s Gatwick airport.

Dublin Airport said in a social media post that while it remains open, Isha is posing a “significant challenge” to both departing and arriving flights. As of 9.30pm local time on Sunday, airlines had cancelled 148 flights with 35 diversions. The airport said it would be open Monday although high winds remain.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

NSFAS blames universities for failure to pay students as promised
Maverick News

NSFAS blames universities for failure to pay students as promised
‘Producing human beings’ — EC principal inching towards a 100% pass rate, but it's not his main goal
DM168

‘Producing human beings’ — EC principal inching towards a 100% pass rate, but it's not his main goal
KZN provincial battlefield will present a major challenge to ANC’s continued grip on power
Maverick News

KZN provincial battlefield will present a major challenge to ANC’s continued grip on power
Dricus du Plessis’ title win was a show of calm ingenuity during his biggest moment
Sport

Dricus du Plessis’ title win was a show of calm ingenuity during his biggest moment
How the community came together to help a dysfunctional school in Soweto
Maverick News

How the community came together to help a dysfunctional school in Soweto

TOP READS IN SECTION

Exposed as a fraud — how companies can avoid bogus employee hires
Maverick News

Exposed as a fraud — how companies can avoid bogus employee hires
Cadastre evaluation concluded, as final stage to be finalised – Sita
Maverick News

Cadastre evaluation concluded, as final stage to be finalised – Sita
Lessons from Singapore — if we know how to develop faster, why don’t we do it?
Maverick News

Lessons from Singapore — if we know how to develop faster, why don’t we do it?
TymeBank reaches profitability milestone, looks at more lending solutions
Maverick News

TymeBank reaches profitability milestone, looks at more lending solutions
Sekunjalo plans to sue government for R75-billion
Maverick News

Sekunjalo plans to sue government for R75-billion

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options