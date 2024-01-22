Chaos grips UK airports as storm strands travellers across Europe

Waves crash against the harbour wall on 21 January 2024 in Porthcawl, Wales. The Met Office issued an amber weather warning for all of Wales as it predicted "Storm Isha" would bring high winds. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

Passengers on Ryanair Flight FR633 had an experience that ultimately ended up being a 10-hour trip to another destination. The Copenhagen to Dublin flight, normally two hours long, diverted to Manchester before a four-hour stopover. In a second attempt to reach Dublin, it circled for three hours, before being diverted to Liverpool.

Ryanair flight #FR633 from Copenhagen to Dublin, diverted to Manchester. After 4 hours on ground, the aircraft took off again to make another attempt to reach Dublin. 3 hours later it diverted to Liverpool, 50 km away from Manchester.https://t.co/qRXcCLn0qC#StormIsha pic.twitter.com/QTFMV8ZPZ7

— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 21, 2024

The UK’s meteorological agency said in a post on X that Isha was bringing heavy rain and strong winds to many parts of the country. Northeast Scotland was placed under the highest weather alert for “extremely strong” winds that could endanger lives and cause structural damage to buildings.

Passengers onboard Ryanair Flight 5911 to Dublin from Lanzarote in Spain diverted to Bordeaux in France, making that a six-hour trip again not to their final destination.

Another Ryanair service, Flight FR2970 from Tenerife, another one of the Canary Islands in Spain, attempted to land in Edinburgh before diverting to Cologne in Germany.

Ryanair is Europe’s largest discount carrier and is facing an outsized impact, not least because it operates from airports across the UK and Ireland.

Meanwhile at Gatwick airport…#StormIsha pic.twitter.com/tlTDPiNQtP

— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 21, 2024

A Wizz Air flight bound for London from Krakow in Poland, meanwhile, became a four-hour travail after it was diverted to Eindhoven in the Netherlands following three landing attempts at London’s Gatwick airport.

Dublin Airport said in a social media post that while it remains open, Isha is posing a “significant challenge” to both departing and arriving flights. As of 9.30pm local time on Sunday, airlines had cancelled 148 flights with 35 diversions. The airport said it would be open Monday although high winds remain.