DM168

CLASS OF 2023

How the community came together to help a dysfunctional school in Soweto

How the community came together to help a dysfunctional school in Soweto
Bhukulani Secondary School obtained an 84.1% matric pass rate in 2023. (Photo: Bheki Simelane)
By Bheki C. Simelane
21 Jan 2024
0

Principal Mduduzi Maphindikazi Mathe rolled up his sleeves with staff members, parents and the community to turn around the formerly ‘comprehensively dysfunctional’ Bhukulani Secondary School in Soweto.

Before Mduduzi Maphindikazi Mathe became the principal of Bhukulani Secondary School in Soweto, the school was on the verge of closure. It was a crime hot spot and its buildings had been vandalised. But Mathe turned things around.

Although he has now retired as principal, his successors are still continuing with his successful strategy.

“I enjoyed the best support from all staff members, parents and the community around the school. That is how we were able to turn around a comprehensively dysfunctional school,” Mathe said.

“We had to put on our overalls and begin refurbishing and renovating an almost completely dilapidated school,” Mathe said about his time at the institution.

Mathe also credits teamwork enabled by community organisations and individuals, including the Southern African Student Volunteers, the Wits Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation, Professor Mary Metcalfe, the School Governing Body (then known as the Parent Teacher Association) and the Zondi community and staff for the school’s remarkable turnaround.

Now principal Martin Sadiki is continuing where Mathe left off.

New year, new challenges

Bhukulani Secondary school Principal Martin Sadiki in Zondi Soweto.

Bhukulani Secondary principal Martin Sadiki says learners need a top-achiever attitude coupled with good manners to attend the school. (Photo: Bheki Simelane)

The new year has presented Sadiki with new challenges, most importantly to maintain the school’s top marks and mentality of excellence among staff and learners.

Sadiki said his school was almost turned into a police station in an effort to fight the rampant crime that often also played itself out on the school grounds, but he and Mathe have managed to bring the situation under control.

The school is now protected by the Community Policing Forum, extra security guards have been employed and an alarm system and CCTV cameras have been set up.

Sadiki said they also made sure that the school nutrition programme was run well to ensure that learners were not hungry.

“I had to assess what we needed the most. Results. I emphasise results,” Sadiki said. However, he also admits that they had an overall dip in performance during the Covid-19 period, which can be attributed to the disruptions necessitated by lockdowns.

But although they are working to overcome this, Sadiki added, they haven’t wavered from their requirement that learners need a top-achiever attitude coupled with good manners to join their school.

Bhukulani Secondary School obtained an 84.1% matric pass rate in 2023. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.

DM168 front page

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Dricus du Plessis makes history as South Africa’s first UFC middleweight champion
Maverick News

Dricus du Plessis makes history as South Africa’s first UFC middleweight champion
Restaurant Awards: How can anyone who downgrades their own Restaurant of the Year be trusted?
TGIFood

Restaurant Awards: How can anyone who downgrades their own Restaurant of the Year be trusted?
Exposed as a fraud — how companies can avoid bogus employee hires
Maverick News

Exposed as a fraud — how companies can avoid bogus employee hires
Dricus du Plessis’ title win was a show of calm ingenuity during his biggest moment
Sport

Dricus du Plessis’ title win was a show of calm ingenuity during his biggest moment
Beauty academy gets R64-million government subsidy as welfare services budgets are slashed 
Maverick News

Beauty academy gets R64-million government subsidy as welfare services budgets are slashed 

TOP READS IN SECTION

Beauty academy gets R64-million government subsidy as welfare services budgets are slashed 
Maverick News

Beauty academy gets R64-million government subsidy as welfare services budgets are slashed 
Exposed as a fraud — how companies can avoid bogus employee hires
Maverick News

Exposed as a fraud — how companies can avoid bogus employee hires
Dricus du Plessis makes history as South Africa’s first UFC middleweight champion
Maverick News

Dricus du Plessis makes history as South Africa’s first UFC middleweight champion
Liquidators go after ANC and Regiments Capital owners to recover R50m ‘disguised donation’
Maverick News

Liquidators go after ANC and Regiments Capital owners to recover R50m ‘disguised donation’
Big hospital, big boss – Bara ICU’s Professor Rudo Mathivha retires
Maverick News

Big hospital, big boss – Bara ICU’s Professor Rudo Mathivha retires

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options