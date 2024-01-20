Maurensia Block, aka Rosey die Rapper, was born in Kraaifontein and raised in Porterville in the Western Cape. Starting out in a band that did R&B and jazz covers, she has gone on to hip-hop, writing her own songs and winning accolades along the way.

When did you identify as a creative artist?

From the age of nine I would create my own rhymes in my head and then turn them into songs. In Grade 9 in 2013 I joined a solo singing group from Porterville called The Youngcreators. We would practise for our annual shows and participate in singing competitions against music schools.

With the help of my mentors, Ingrid and Pedro Fortuin, I began to see myself more and more as an artist. Although we did covers of well-known artists, it taught me a lot about the music industry. I could improve my stage presence at every performance, whether it was in front of Pep stores or Usave – every performance counted.

Outside your medium, what branch of art most stimulates you?

When I’m not involved in music, I draw or paint. I write scripts and I’ve been working on a book about my journey for five years now. I’ve been drawing since I was little. While others bought Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day cards every year, I took the initiative to make my own unique cards. I find it fascinating that humans can create something out of nothing.

Which artists in this medium have inspired you the most and why?

I haven’t had any “famous” role models in drawing – I was mostly inspired by my cousins who always used to sketch. I would describe my drawings as free-form, very unpredictable and full of emotion, making them unique.

What, to you, is art’s most important function?

Art is a good tranquilliser. Art is emotions that speak with or without words. The purpose of art is to allow everyone to feel, see, speak and hear.

Local creatives who excite you?

Pierre Cloete, because he is not only a producer and lyricist but also creates wonderful paintings, which have been displayed in art galleries. The poetry of Maam Madamme (Lindsay Hendricks) and the “Cacti Girl” indigenous plants business are inspirations to me. I feel honoured to collaborate with the former on community projects.

There’s also Lance Lightyear, a Business and Arts South Africa graduate and a highly skilled performer, lyricist and business owner.

What work, be it in literature, music or visual art, do you return to again and again, and why?

Definitely doodling art. I like to see how I have grown in that field. Custom-made clothes and shoes always excite me, and I will always try out new ideas. The work of other painters and doodling artists is truly inspiring. From the vibrant colours of abstract expressionism to other forms of painting, each artist has their own unique style that captivates the viewer.

The use of lines and shapes to create a composition is something that I find particularly fascinating. The way doodling artists can take a simple sketch and turn it into a masterpiece is truly remarkable. It’s the way they can capture emotions and movement in a single stroke.

What are your thoughts on the AI revolution?

Artificial intelligence makes things easier for humans. It provides a platform for everyone to learn. It helps with social media posts, artwork and much more, without any complications. Personally, I feel that artificial intelligence is taking over and we should use it to our advantage.

Any project you’re unveiling or wrapping up?

I am immersed in new musical endeavours – my debut album is eagerly anticipated by my followers. Simultaneously, the release of my collaborative book, Woord vir Woord, in partnership with Maam Madamme and other artists, is set to take place later this year. Combining poetry and lyrics, the book aims to motivate and inspire.

This year my focus extends to all facets of art where my skills shine. I will be collaborating with Colour a Day Brighter, a project centred on schools. We impart the essence of self-expression to children through various art forms, contributing to the broader canvas of community engagement and artistic exploration. DM

Mick Raubenheimer is a freelance arts writer. This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.