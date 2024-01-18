The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) released its National Senior Certificate (NSC) results on Thursday, which recorded an overall pass rate of 98.46% — slightly higher than the 2022 NSC pass rate of 98.42%.

Candidates who passed the exams, the IEB said, achieved a pass that grants access to tertiary study at one of the three levels:

88.59% of the cohort achieved entry to degree study, compared to 89.32% in 2022;

8.31% qualified for entry to diploma study, compared to 7.52% in 2022; and

1.57% achieved entry for study at the higher certificate level, same as the 1.57% in 2022.

A total of 15,180 candidates wrote the IEB NSC exams in October and November 2023 at 275 examination centres.

These comprised 13,967 full-time and 1,213 part-time candidates — an increase compared to the 13,525 candidates that wrote in 2022, which were made up of 12,580 full-time and 945 part-time candidates.

The IEB stated on Thursday that the exams were conducted free of any irregularity.

The exams were monitored at the 275 examination venues through real-time electronic video monitoring systems.

“Physical monitoring was also conducted at 114 examination centres. The purpose of monitoring the writing of the examinations is to ensure integrity and security of the examination process, and it also allows for the identification and resolution of any irregularities that could compromise the validity of the examination results,” the IEB said.

‘Overcomers’

IEB chief executive officer Confidence Dikgole said on Thursday that along the learners’ five-year journey, there may have been interruptions and challenges — notably the significant disruption to teaching and learning brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic — but for the most part they believe that the 2023 cohort were well placed to succeed.

The impressive performance of the class of 2023 amid these challenges reflects the dedication and tenacity of both learners and the entire teaching community, she said.

“What however is not often talked about, is the tremendous pressure brought to bear on learners by society. Schools’ experience with young people points to the escalating mental health issues, which is perhaps one of the greatest challenges our youngsters face and does impact their ability to perform at their peak in a high-stakes examination,” Dikgole said.

She said that mental well-being is directly linked to the stress society is placing on young people to perform, to get top results and secure spots in top tertiary institutions.

“The competition is huge, and this is a global issue, not just unique to the South African context. Research also points to a correlation between a learner’s independence and their overall well-being,” she said.

Dikgole stated that schools are faced with the challenge of growing and nurturing confident, courageous, and independent young people.

This, she said, is directly linked to well-being and ultimately their ability to achieve and succeed.

“This is a journey together with parents, who in the current times have become either not involved or far too protective of their children, sadly to the detriment of their own well-being and success.”

Most of all, Dikgole said that there is a need for learners to know that the world of education does not end after matric, but on the contrary, it is only the start of a myriad of doors and opportunities.

“There are many educational routes — not all of them necessarily need to lead to a university degree — that release their talents and their enthusiasm to be the very best they can in a field that has captivated their interest. We need to remove this pass-rate obsessed lens of competition, so we — and they — can start to see the success of their achievement with different eyes,” Dikgole said.

Congratulating the matriculants for achieving a 100% pass rate in the 2023 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams administered by the IEB, Somerset College in Somerset West’s executive head Jacques Nel said the results showed an “unwavering commitment to tasks, perseverance and consistent intentional efforts, which have truly paid off resulting in outstanding results”.

Nel said their matriculants demonstrated resilience and dedication, setting a commendable standard for excellence.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the devoted teachers who selflessly shared their knowledge and guidance, ensuring you were well-prepared for success. Their commitment to your education has undoubtedly played a pivotal role in your accomplishment,” Nel said. DM