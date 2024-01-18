Defend Truth

Fact-Check – Did Helen Zille tweet unconditional support for Israel in 2010?

Helen Zille at the Democratic Alliance Federal Conference held at Gallagher Convention centre in Midrand on 01 April 2023. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
By Rebecca Davis
18 Jan 2024
Did Helen Zille tweet unconditional support for Israel in 2010? Or is it the work of a rogue Twitter account impersonating the DA chair?

“We will support Israel without holding back.”

That is the content of a viral tweet currently doing the rounds which appears to have been posted from the Twitter account of DA chairperson Helen Zille in 2010.

Despite being ostensibly a 14-year-old tweet, it is currently circulating in obvious reference to the current Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip. In mid-January, it was retweeted by EFF leader Julius Malema to his more than 4 million followers

In reality, there is an obvious tell that something is amiss here: the name “Helen Zille” is misspelled in the Twitter handle, with two L’s in Helen. Clicking on the Twitter account in question reveals a fake account which has tweeted just four times in history, all within a four-day period in 2010.

The handful of other tweets posted by the fake Helen Zille account are equally provocative, such as “What is good for white people is good for South Africa”. 

Unfortunately, the reason why some people will find these posts plausible is because the real Helen Zille Twitter account has published some highly questionable tweets over the years — including one in 2017 which made international news by seeming to extol the benefits of colonialism.

But the Israel tweet is fake: Zille did not tweet “We will support Israel without holding back” in 2010. It is the work of a rogue Twitter account impersonating the DA chair. 

The real Helen Zille has actually shared her views on the conflict in the Middle East in the past. In 2014, she published a newsletter headlined “My position on Israel and Gaza” which actually reflects slightly more liberal views than the DA holds today on the issue.

She wrote, for instance, that she personally believed that Israel should “end the blockade of Gaza” and “withdraw its settlements from the West Bank”.

Since the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, it does not appear that the real Helen Zille has tweeted on the matter. 

The willingness of people to believe that Zille did tweet unconditional support for Israel is clearly linked to criticism of the DA for the party’s stance on Israel. Many people in the Western Cape in particular believe that the DA should be taking a much stronger position critical of the Israeli onslaught on Gaza. There was also an outcry at the demotion of DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia after he described the actions of Israel in Gaza as “genocide”.

But on the single issue of whether Helen Zille tweeted unconditional support for Israel in 2010, the record is clear: she did not. DM

