In cricket, there’s a common perception that a great first season is often followed by a poor second. That the flaws will be found out and that heightened expectations won’t be met at the second time of asking.

In the SA20, currently in the first week of its second season, there have been no signs of slowing down. In fact, the quality of the product has only increased with crowds streaming in at every venue across South Africa, and the standard of cricket amplified.

There are only six teams in the SA20, littered with international superstars, which means the quality of cricket is concentrated. The six venues, with varying climates, altitudes and geographical locations make for an assortment of possible results.

There have already been one-sided high-scoring highveld matches, tight rain-affected Durban clashes and hard-to-chase turners in Paarl.

Over 120 sixes have been struck in one week of action (despite the opening match being rained out).

Leus du Plooy, Romario Shepherd and Tom Abell have pulled off catches worthy of catch of the tournament.

But for all the excellent fielding on the field, off it, there have been a plethora of dropped chances.

A one-handed crowd catch grants a lucky spectator their share of R2-million as part of the off-field entertainment SA20, along with its sponsors, have introduced. Unfortunately, there have been a number of spills in the stands.

So far, only one Centurion man has made the ball stick after plucking a Will Jacks six out of the air a few days ago.

Batters lighting it up

A number of local batters have put their hands up in the SA20 so far. The tracks on offer have assisted free-flowing batting, with six scores of 200 or more in the seven matches played.

There have been two breathtaking centuries this season already. Rassie van der Dussen reminded Proteas selectors about his ability in the format, smashing a 50-ball 104 for MI Cape Town against Joburg Super Kings on Saturday.

On Tuesday evening, 22-year-old Jordan Hermann clubbed an impressive unbeaten 106 off 62 deliveries against MI Cape Town for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Proteas wicketkeeper batter Heinrich Klaasen has been the standout batter for Durban’s Super Giants, and a big reason they currently sit atop the table — unbeaten with three wins from three.

While Klaaseen’s 85 off 35 balls against MI Cape Town was brutal, in his side’s Duckworth Lewis win, it was his 64 off 41 deliveries against Joburg Super Kings that was most impressive.

The knock came in a low-scoring clash where the next highest score in his side was Keemo Paul’s 21 ball 17.

Rickelton on a roll

But the batter of the week, no doubt, has been MI Cape Town’s Ryan Rickelton. The wicketkeeper batter’s stats are outrageous in the preliminary stage of the tournament. He hasn’t hit a century yet, nor does he have the highest strike rate. Nevertheless, his consistent scoring has been a marvel. Rickelton has passed 50 in every innings he has walked out so far.

In three innings, he has 243 runs at an average of 81, with a top score of 98. Rickelton has been a marvel at the top of the order with Van der Dussen, despite the team only winning one match out of three so far.

Rickelton’s strike rate of 182.70 is only second to Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs in the top 10 run-getters.

After a relatively quiet first SA20 season, Rickelton has credited new MI Cape Town coach Robin Peterson — who replaced Simon Katich — for his form.

“Robbie has just given me the opportunity to be free in the way I play,” he said on Monday. “I think maybe it’s been a long time coming, in terms of the way I play the game, it just needed a mental shift more than a technical shift.

“Robbie has given me the licence to try and look after the powerplay, and do what I need to do, which is to try and set the game up for our heavy-lifting middle order.”

Bowlers fighting back

While T20 cricket is very much a batters’ game, there have been two bowlers that have been above the crop so far.

Proteas quicks Lungi Ngidi and Lizaad Williams, bizarrely have identical bowling stats. Both have five scalps in eight overs, with an average of 12.4 and an economy rate of 7.75.

The have been excellent for the Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings, respectively — both taking the new ball and then coming back to bowl two overs in the death.

Paarl Royals have had more favourable results at this stage, with two wins from two. Joburg Super Kings are yet to get off the mark in the tournament. DM