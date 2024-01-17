Maverick Citizen

TOWN UNDER FIRE

Eleven arrested after deadly reign of terror and arson as feuding taxi organisations lay siege to Port St Johns

Eleven arrested after deadly reign of terror and arson as feuding taxi organisations lay siege to Port St Johns
The town of Port St Johns has been under siege by feuding taxi organisations engaging in violent gun battles. Eleven people have been arrested and firearms and ammunition seized. (Photos: Supplied)
By Estelle Ellis
17 Jan 2024
0

The public has been warned to stay clear of Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape, as well as the R61 between the town and Lusikisiki, while the police arrested 11 suspects as feuding taxi organisations laid siege to the town with heavy-calibre automatic rifles on Wednesday morning, leaving three dead and five injured and three taxis burned.

The Port St Johns municipality has issued repeat warnings since Tuesday afternoon for the public to avoid the town as a taxi feud erupted and rival taxi organisations shot at each other with automatic firearms and set vehicles alight.

Even on Wednesday morning, as schools reopened, the area was still a no-go. “We continue to plead with road users to refrain from using R61 Lusikisiki coming to Port St Johns. Also we urge people to not use the town if it’s not an emergency,” the notice from the municipality said.

The provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene, said she was urging feuding taxi associations operating in the Lusikisiki and Port St Johns areas to work together and find amicable solutions to their ongoing disagreements.

“These are now culminating in tragic violence where lives are being lost,” she said.

Preliminary reports indicate that on Tuesday morning (16 January) members of two taxi associations started shooting at each other at the Port St Johns taxi rank. Three security officials from one Lusikisiki taxi association were killed and five from the Port St Johns taxi association were injured. 

Three vehicles were torched.

“Multidisciplinary forces are on the ground. Police will remain in the area until the situation stabilises,” Mene added. 

By mid-morning 11 men had been arrested by the police, three of them in the Umzimvubu River. 

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the suspects were detained on charges of murder, attempted murder, malicious damage to property, discharging firearms in a built-up municipal area, and public violence. They would appear in the Port St Johns Magistrates’ Court soon.

She added that 15 firearms, including pistols, AK-47s, shotguns and rifles, as well as 328 rounds of ammunition, were recovered. 

“There is a high density of police officials deployed in the area to ensure stability.” DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Economist Thabi Leoka’s PhD appears to be a figment of her imagination
Maverick News

Economist Thabi Leoka’s PhD appears to be a figment of her imagination
Sekunjalo plans to sue government for R75-billion
Maverick News

Sekunjalo plans to sue government for R75-billion
Johannesburg’s most famous pothole — the symbol of a broken city
Maverick News

Johannesburg’s most famous pothole — the symbol of a broken city
Blow for SA’s coal exports as crucial Transnet rail line faces major disruptions
Maverick News

Blow for SA’s coal exports as crucial Transnet rail line faces major disruptions
Orca hunt was like ‘a military exercise’ — scientist describes unexpected encounter on Cape West Coast
Maverick News

Orca hunt was like ‘a military exercise’ — scientist describes unexpected encounter on Cape West Coast

TOP READS IN SECTION

Orca hunt was like ‘a military exercise’ — scientist describes unexpected encounter on Cape West Coast
Maverick News

Orca hunt was like ‘a military exercise’ — scientist describes unexpected encounter on Cape West Coast
Umalusi matric irregularities findings — group copying, errors in exam papers heighten concerns
Maverick News

Umalusi matric irregularities findings — group copying, errors in exam papers heighten concerns
Sekunjalo plans to sue government for R75-billion
Maverick News

Sekunjalo plans to sue government for R75-billion
Economist Thabi Leoka’s PhD appears to be a figment of her imagination
Maverick News

Economist Thabi Leoka’s PhD appears to be a figment of her imagination
With an eye on the polls, ANC fires salvo at ‘anti-transformation forces’
Maverick News

With an eye on the polls, ANC fires salvo at ‘anti-transformation forces’

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options