TGIFOOD

CAFÉ SOCIETY

Lekker Brekker Monday: Monte Cristo sandwich

Lekker Brekker Monday: Monte Cristo sandwich
Tony Jackman’s Monte Cristo sandwich on a brown pan plate by Mervyn Gers. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
15 Jan 2024
0

The Monte Cristo sandwich was born in a Parisian café in 1920. It’s what you get when you cross a Croque Monsieur with French toast. Triple decker, and decidedly moreish. You might want two.

A Croque Monsieur is made from store-bought white bread layered with cheese (usually Swiss Gruyère but you could use Cheddar or Mozzarella) and ham, with a spreading of mustard in most cases, and fried in butter. French toast is slices of bread dipped in egg and fried.

For a Monte Cristo, you make a ham and cheese sandwich using three slices of bread, dip it in beaten egg, and fry it on both sides. In my version, I used mustard as well.

Ingredients (per 1 sandwich)

3 thin slices of white bread

Butter

4 slices of gypsy ham

Grated Cheddar, Gruyère or Mozzarella cheese

Dijon mustard

Salt and black pepper

Also:

2 eggs, beaten

Clarified butter

Method

Butter one side each of three slices of bread, and spread mustard on.

Sprinkle grated cheese on one and top with a slice of ham.

Top the ham with more grated cheese and place a second slice of buttered bread on top. Butter the top side and spread mustard on.

Add another layer of grated cheese, then more ham, and more grated cheese.

Place the third slice of bread on top.

Push down with your palm.

Beat the eggs in a flat plastic bakkie. Season with salt and pepper.

Dip the sandwich in the egg by holding it with both hands, then flip it carefully and dip the other side. Roll it from side to side so that the bread soaks up as much of the egg as it can.

Melt clarified butter in a frying pan and fry on both sides until golden and crisp. DM

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Writer of the Year 2023. His book, foodSTUFF, is now available in the DM Shop. Buy it here.

Mervyn Gers Ceramics supplies dinnerware for the styling of some TGIFood shoots.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options